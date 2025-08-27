New App Connects Donors Directly To Ukraine’s Drone Units

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:17
RealLink
REAL$0.05769+1.29%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1392+5.21%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004872+7.26%
GET
GET$0.009678-3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027+0.29%
RWAX
APP$0.002754-0.03%

Donors can connect directly with five Ukrainian frontline drone units with a new app from UNITED24.

UNITED24

International fundraising has played a key role in the conflict in Ukraine. Now Ukraine is taking the process a step further with a new app which not only allows international donors to give directly to elite drone units, it also allows them to connect and get real time updates from the front line.

Supporting The Soldiers

Well-wishers, especially parents, have always sent minor comforts to sons in war zones. A letter in the form of a wooden tablet found at the Roman fort at Vindolanda on Hadrian’s Wall in the North of England mentions that the writer had sent “two pairs of socks” to the soldier at that distant outpost, almost two thousand years ago.

In Ukraine, care packages are not just warm clothing but have become highly significant, especially when it came to drones. Senior commanders were slow to appreciate that consumer quadcopters had become critical battlefield equipment, and soldiers and their supporters made up the shortfall by buying direct.

In Russia, a clumsy and inefficient bureaucracy forces mothers’ groups and others to band together to buy drones and thermal imagers. In Ukraine crowdfunding helps soldiers get hold of everything it can get with impressive results. A fundraising group run by lawyer-activist Serhii Sternenko has on its own supplied over 200,000 FPV attack drones — more than any NATO army possesses – and posts new images of drones reaching the front line every day.

The Sign My Rocket fundraising campaign allows donors to ‘send a message’ to Russian invaders written on a rocket, bomb or shell

SignMyRocket

There have been some creative approaches, like the ‘Sign my Rocket’ campaign for donors to send ‘messages’ to the Russian invaders written on bombs, artillery shells and rockets.

Stopping The Scammers

But alongside legitimate fundraisers there are many scammers with fake appeals, sucking money away from the frontline and infuriating fighters trying to get money for a new truck or drone jammer. Hence a recent blistering attack on scammers by Robert ‘Magyar’ Brovdi, founder of the elite Birds of Magyar – “Scammers…burn in hell you halfwits!”—saying they would be hunted down.

Mark Hamill is an ambassador for UNITED24 and the Army of Drones program

UNITED24

The official app makes sure that donors know exactly who they are giving to. It has been launched by UNITED24,an organisation set up by President Zelensky to help channel aid. The group has already raised over $1.8 billion, with international supporters including Mark Hamill and Richard Branson. The UNITED24 app – available at Google Android and Apple app stores — allows supporters anywhere in the world to donate to any of five elite drone units, considered some of the most effective at turning donations into destroyed Russian equipment.

UNITED24 say that supporters can see how their contributions are being used in real time, connect to military units, learn about their needs, and be thanked directly by the soldiers. Building a stronger connection between donors and those they help should prevent the ‘donation fatigue’ of a long war, which is reportedly hitting Russian fundraisers badly.

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation. the new app is about trust, transparency and technology. Fedorov previously masterminded Ukraine’s DIIA app, ‘the state in your pocket,’ which provides instant access to a wide range of government services. By donating via the app, supporters will be able to confirm exactly where their money is going and see the results.

The Changing Face Of Fundraising

Apps like eBay, Airbnb and Uber use smartphone technology to build trust networks and enable feedback, creating giant new marketplaces in the process. The UNITED24 app aims to do the same for defence fundraising.

The app also represents another step towards purchasing autonomy at the frontline. Ukraine’s government-backed Army of Drones points system already awards points for battlefield kills which units trade for more drones and other gear. The new app gives soldiers another way of bypassing procurement channels.

Small, low-cost drones are an efficient way for fundraisers to directly help the war effort.

Ukraine MoD

By tapping into a global, digital marketplace, Ukraine hopes to access millions of supporters seeking a direct, secure way of donating to the cause. The scheme could easily be expanded to include, for example, the purchase of defensive turrets or low-cost interceptor drones to stop Russian Shahed attacks, or, more controversially, long-range weapons to hit back at Russia.

Potentially the media coverage of every new action by Russia – or every Ukrainian success – could help bring in more money strengthen Ukraine’s efforts.

A donation app will not help with the sort of high-level funding only governments can provide. But by bypassing political and other barriers, it can get vital equipment swiftly and efficiently to where it is needed most. Drone units are very efficient in terms of bang for your buck, as a $500 FPV can easily wreck a multimillion-dollar tank (or even a strategic bomber). A little money now may be more important than promises of millions which never materialise.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2025/08/27/new-app-connects-donors-directly-to-ukraines-drone-units/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.27+9.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02737+3.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 09:36
Share
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This &quot;fiscal dominance&quot; situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007801+54.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04506+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 18:20
Share
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
MemeCore
M$0.42216-3.82%
Threshold
T$0.01622+2.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05763+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Share

Trending News

More

A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting