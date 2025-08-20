New B2BINPAY Report Reveals Growth and Trends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:40
Rome, Italy, August 20th, 2025, FinanceWire

B2BINPAY, the all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, has published a new industry report, “Crypto Becomes an Integral Part of Sports — Growth and Trends,” exploring how cryptocurrency is reshaping the global sports industry.

Once considered a niche financial tool, cryptocurrency has become a driving force in sports. The report reveals that crypto’s community-driven ethos mirrors football’s global fan culture, making the two a natural fit. It traces the journey from early achievements, such as the first crypto-assisted player transfer in 2018, to landmark deals like São Paulo FC’s $6 million USDC transfer in 2022. Sponsorships have grown rapidly, with global crypto sports sponsorship spending reaching $565 million in the 2024/25 season, 59% of which was driven by football, representing a 20% year-on-year increase.

The report also explores how NFTs, fan tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations are transforming fan engagement, giving supporters unprecedented access, influence, and exclusive experiences. Looking ahead, it predicts a rapid increase in crypto use for transfers and salaries, the rise of blockchain-powered football games that merge entertainment with decentralized finance, and deeper integration between sponsors and clubs that goes beyond logo placements.

B2BINPAY’s own partnership with Athletic Club is highlighted as an example of this trend. Renewed for the 2025 season, the collaboration reflects the shared values of innovation, community, and ambition that unite football and crypto. Athletic’s direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League adds an exciting new chapter to the partnership’s story. 

The full report is available now on B2BINPAY’s official website.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is Europe’s comprehensive crypto platform for businesses. As an all-in-one ecosystem, the company offers secure and advanced services for integrating cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. Supporting over 350 coins and the majority of blockchain networks, B2BINPAY processes billions in transactions annually. The platform operates fully under European regulations and adheres strictly to KYC and KYT protocols, ensuring safe and compliant operations.

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-becomes-an-integral-part-of-sports-new-b2binpay-report-reveals-growth-and-trends/

