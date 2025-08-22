New Crypto Coin Whales Are Buying Now for the Next 1000x Gain

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/22 01:11
Capverse
CAP$0.06525+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334-5.79%
YZY
YZY$0.783+56.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002607-10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00687-2.82%
New Crypto Coin Whales Are Buying Now for the Next 1000x Gain

The Solana ecosystem has quickly become a hotbed for meme coins, with launches that can skyrocket in value within minutes.

A recent example is Kanye West’s YZY token, which surged from $200 million to over $3 billion in market cap almost instantly, before crashing just as fast, according to a post by Complex Music on X.

Such moves grab headlines and show how fast-moving and unpredictable the market can be. For everyday traders, keeping up with these rapid shifts is nearly impossible without the right tools. This is where Snorter Token and its Telegram-native trading bot step in.

Unlike hype tokens, Snorter Token is built to give retail traders a competitive edge, providing speed, protection, and automation to catch breakout opportunities before they vanish.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

How $SNORT Gives Traders a Competitive Edge in the Meme Coin Market

Meme coin trading today is a high-speed race. Liquidity pools go live, bots execute trades within seconds, and most retail traders are left chasing opportunities.

On top of that, risks like honeypots, sandwich attacks, and hidden contract traps can drain millions from unsuspecting users.

Snorter Bot flips the script. Traders can execute trades directly through Telegram, the same platform where the meme coin community thrives, without juggling wallets, RPC settings, or external dashboards.

Its engine routes trades through private Solana RPC infrastructure, enabling sub-second execution while protecting users from front-running.

The bot also offers automated sniping, limit orders, stop-loss protection, scam checks, and copy-trading, all in a simple chat interface.

In short, Snorter Bot allows everyday traders to spot and act on the next breakout before it’s too late.

The Strategic Advantages of $SNORT for Every Solana Trader

The real kicker is the SNORT utility token. Holding it unlocks premium features inside the bot, including the lowest fees in the Solana trading bot space at just 0.85%, well below what competitors charge.

For perspective, Banana Gun takes 1-2% for sniping and 0.5% on manual trades, while BONKbot charges a flat 1% on each swap transaction. Even other bots often range between 1.5% and 2%.

That makes Snorter Bot the most cost-efficient option available today. For active traders, the difference compounds quickly, saving hundreds or even thousands in fees over time.

But it doesn’t stop there. SNORT holders also gain access to automated sniping tools, copy trading, staking rewards, and community incentives.

Source – Snorter Token Twitter

With a fixed supply of 500 million tokens and no future minting, scarcity is built into the design.

And while Snorter Token starts with Solana, its roadmap is multichain. Ethereum, BNB Chain, and more are already in development, which means SNORT’s utility will expand as the bot reaches new ecosystems.

Positioned for the Next 100x Meme Coin

Early entry is crucial in meme coin trading, and the live presale is currently the most affordable way to join. Snorter Token has already raised over $3 million, and the presale price is under $1 per token, offering a strong entry point for investors seeking potential upside.

Snorter Token can be purchased directly on the project’s website using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even by credit card.

The team recommends using Best Wallet, a noncustodial wallet that has featured Snorter Token in its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is highly valued for highlighting the best upcoming crypto presales that other wallets often overlook, giving users an edge in spotting new opportunities.

Crypto analyst Alessandro De Crypto Official recently reviewed and invested in Snorter Token, calling it a strong contender to become the next Solana meme coin to surge at launch.

Crypto Gain also highlights Snorter Bot’s potential to outperform competitors like Banana Gun. Featured by well-known crypto experts and news outlets, the timing for Snorter Token aligns perfectly with the growing momentum in the Solana ecosystem.

Meme coins can skyrocket overnight, but spotting them early is the hard part. Snorter Bot addresses that challenge by embedding advanced sniping, safety, and automation tools directly in Telegram, giving everyday traders the same speed and protection usually reserved for whales.

For investors, SNORT is more than just a token, it’s a tool designed for the next wave of meme coin breakouts. Whether the next 100x move is on Solana or beyond, Snorter Bot aims to catch it first.

Visit Snorter Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$180.33-3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-3.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002619-11.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53595-7.40%
MemeCore
M$0.45059+0.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.06512+1.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05346-2.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand