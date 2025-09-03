New Dogecoin Treasury Unveiled: Musk’s Lawyer Takes the Helm

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/03 06:29
TLDR

  • House of Doge partners with CleanCore Solutions to create the first official Dogecoin treasury.
  • Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, will lead the Dogecoin treasury as chairman of the board.
  • CleanCore enters a $175 million PIPE deal to fund the treasury’s growth and operations.
  • Pantera, GSR, and FalconX participate in the private investment round for the treasury.
  • The Dogecoin treasury aims to support governance, institutional reporting, and staking opportunities.
  • Shares of CleanCore (ZONE) fell by nearly 53% following the announcement but remain up 145% year-to-date.

The Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, House of Doge, has partnered with CleanCore Solutions to create a Dogecoin treasury. This new venture is being called the first official Dogecoin treasury. The partnership marks a significant step toward institutionalizing Dogecoin in the corporate world.

House of Doge and CleanCore Form Strategic Partnership

House of Doge has teamed up with CleanCore Solutions to establish a Dogecoin treasury. CleanCore, a publicly traded cleaning products company, will help manage the new treasury. As part of the agreement, CleanCore has entered a $175 million private investment in public placement (PIPE). The funds will be used to fuel the treasury’s growth. Pantera, GSR, and FalconX have participated in the PIPE, signaling strong institutional interest.

This treasury aims to support governance and institutional-grade reporting, as well as explore staking opportunities. Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge, emphasized that this strategy will go beyond just holding Dogecoin. “This is the first foundation-backed treasury strategy for Dogecoin,” said Margiotta. The treasury will build trust with investors and businesses that integrate Dogecoin for payments and tokenization.

Alex Spiro to Lead Dogecoin Treasury

Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, will lead the new Dogecoin treasury as chairman of the board of directors. Spiro previously defended Musk in a lawsuit filed by Dogecoin holders, which was later dropped. His involvement is seen as a significant step in bolstering the credibility of the Dogecoin treasury.

Spiro’s leadership is expected to provide a strong legal and institutional framework for the treasury. Along with House of Doge CTO Timothy Stebbing, Spiro will oversee the development of the treasury’s operations. Together, they will guide the treasury in exploring opportunities for institutional investors and businesses.

Market Reaction and Dogecoin’s Performance

Shares of CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) fell by nearly 53% following the announcement of the new Dogecoin treasury. Despite the drop, the company is still up about 145% year-to-date. Dogecoin itself remains 71% off its all-time high but has gained 117% in the past year. The involvement of a major public company like CleanCore is expected to further institutionalize the cryptocurrency, especially under Spiro’s leadership.

