The post New Grayscale ETF holds multiple cryptocurrencies together, combining bitcoin, Solana and others appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.  Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Grayscale Investments has brought a new twist to crypto investing, rolling out the first multi-token exchange-traded product available in the U.S. The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF begins trading Friday on NYSE under the ticker GDLC. The fund bundles together the five largest and most liquid digital assets — bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. These five tokens capture more than 90% of the market capitalization of the digital-asset class, according to Grayscale. “We are ushering in the age of crypto index investing,” Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, told CNBC. “We are typically in the first mover position. Grayscale will continue innovating at scale for investors to access the fastest growing asset class of the last 10 years.” The long-awaited launch followed an approval Wednesday evening from the Securities and Exchange Commission that allowed Grayscale to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF and allocate to multiple digital coins. The move underlines the growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The asset class is becoming more mainstream under the Trump administration after the White House’s move to open retirement plans to alternative assets including cryptocurrencies.  The fund allocates about 70% to bitcoin and 20% to ether. The product has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has gained more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has outpaced bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as all four other assets in the fund outperformed the largest digital token. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/19/new-grayscale-etf-holds-multiple-cryptocurrencies-together-combining-bitcoin-solana-and-others.htmlThe post New Grayscale ETF holds multiple cryptocurrencies together, combining bitcoin, Solana and others appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.  Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images Grayscale Investments has brought a new twist to crypto investing, rolling out the first multi-token exchange-traded product available in the U.S. The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF begins trading Friday on NYSE under the ticker GDLC. The fund bundles together the five largest and most liquid digital assets — bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. These five tokens capture more than 90% of the market capitalization of the digital-asset class, according to Grayscale. “We are ushering in the age of crypto index investing,” Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, told CNBC. “We are typically in the first mover position. Grayscale will continue innovating at scale for investors to access the fastest growing asset class of the last 10 years.” The long-awaited launch followed an approval Wednesday evening from the Securities and Exchange Commission that allowed Grayscale to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF and allocate to multiple digital coins. The move underlines the growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The asset class is becoming more mainstream under the Trump administration after the White House’s move to open retirement plans to alternative assets including cryptocurrencies.  The fund allocates about 70% to bitcoin and 20% to ether. The product has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has gained more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has outpaced bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as all four other assets in the fund outperformed the largest digital token. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/19/new-grayscale-etf-holds-multiple-cryptocurrencies-together-combining-bitcoin-solana-and-others.html

New Grayscale ETF holds multiple cryptocurrencies together, combining bitcoin, Solana and others

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:58
Threshold
T$0.0167-4.13%
Union
U$0.013723-2.16%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003893-3.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458-2.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005072-3.51%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. 

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grayscale Investments has brought a new twist to crypto investing, rolling out the first multi-token exchange-traded product available in the U.S.

The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF begins trading Friday on NYSE under the ticker GDLC. The fund bundles together the five largest and most liquid digital assets — bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. These five tokens capture more than 90% of the market capitalization of the digital-asset class, according to Grayscale.

“We are ushering in the age of crypto index investing,” Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, told CNBC. “We are typically in the first mover position. Grayscale will continue innovating at scale for investors to access the fastest growing asset class of the last 10 years.”

The long-awaited launch followed an approval Wednesday evening from the Securities and Exchange Commission that allowed Grayscale to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF and allocate to multiple digital coins.

The move underlines the growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The asset class is becoming more mainstream under the Trump administration after the White House’s move to open retirement plans to alternative assets including cryptocurrencies. 

The fund allocates about 70% to bitcoin and 20% to ether. The product has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter.

GDLC has gained more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has outpaced bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as all four other assets in the fund outperformed the largest digital token.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/19/new-grayscale-etf-holds-multiple-cryptocurrencies-together-combining-bitcoin-solana-and-others.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2391+1.27%
MANTRA
OM$0.2116-3.46%
OP
OP$0.8025-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0101-3.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888-9.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss