The post New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michele Herlein releases “Cultural Excellence” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 23, 2025)—Cultural Excellence: A Leader’s Guide to Strengthening the Heart of Your Organization by Michele Herlein is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Organizational culture has become one of the most powerful drivers of success—and one of the most overlooked. In Cultural Excellence, organizational development expert Michele Herlein provides leaders with a proven framework for transforming company culture from a passive byproduct into a strategic advantage. Bringing with her more than two decades of experience at companies like Bridgestone, Bandag, and Barge Design Solutions,” Herlein demonstrates how to create a culture that inspires employees, fuels innovation, and delivers high-performance results. She details a step-by-step process for diagnosing existing culture, aligning executive leadership, empowering managers—“the Mighty Middle”—and cascading values throughout every level of an organization. Herlein emphasizes that a thriving culture is less about slogans on the wall and more driven by behaviors, systems, and strategies that are lived daily. With practical tools and real-world case studies, she shows how companies can move from disengagement and misalignment to unity and purpose, improving retention, customer satisfaction, and overall outcomes. “Cultural transformation is not to be undertaken lightly. It takes time, effort, and commitment, Herlein said. “I hope this book will inspire you to put in that time, effort, and commitment to intentionally create a culture in which your organization and your people can thrive, and help you understand how to align your organization’s culture to your strategic direction to achieve sustainable and outstanding results.” Whether you’re a CEO looking to revitalize your company’s direction or an HR professional tasked with driving organizational change, Cultural Excellence equips you with the insights and strategies… The post New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michele Herlein releases “Cultural Excellence” with Forbes Books. FORBES BOOKS NEW YORK (September 23, 2025)—Cultural Excellence: A Leader’s Guide to Strengthening the Heart of Your Organization by Michele Herlein is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Organizational culture has become one of the most powerful drivers of success—and one of the most overlooked. In Cultural Excellence, organizational development expert Michele Herlein provides leaders with a proven framework for transforming company culture from a passive byproduct into a strategic advantage. Bringing with her more than two decades of experience at companies like Bridgestone, Bandag, and Barge Design Solutions,” Herlein demonstrates how to create a culture that inspires employees, fuels innovation, and delivers high-performance results. She details a step-by-step process for diagnosing existing culture, aligning executive leadership, empowering managers—“the Mighty Middle”—and cascading values throughout every level of an organization. Herlein emphasizes that a thriving culture is less about slogans on the wall and more driven by behaviors, systems, and strategies that are lived daily. With practical tools and real-world case studies, she shows how companies can move from disengagement and misalignment to unity and purpose, improving retention, customer satisfaction, and overall outcomes. “Cultural transformation is not to be undertaken lightly. It takes time, effort, and commitment, Herlein said. “I hope this book will inspire you to put in that time, effort, and commitment to intentionally create a culture in which your organization and your people can thrive, and help you understand how to align your organization’s culture to your strategic direction to achieve sustainable and outstanding results.” Whether you’re a CEO looking to revitalize your company’s direction or an HR professional tasked with driving organizational change, Cultural Excellence equips you with the insights and strategies…

New Guide Equips Executives To Align Teams And Foster Thriving Workplaces

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:07
RealLink
REAL$0.06045+1.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00172157-1.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-1.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1166-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016565-4.68%

Michele Herlein releases “Cultural Excellence” with Forbes Books.

FORBES BOOKS

NEW YORK (September 23, 2025)Cultural Excellence: A Leader’s Guide to Strengthening the Heart of Your Organization by Michele Herlein is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Organizational culture has become one of the most powerful drivers of success—and one of the most overlooked. In Cultural Excellence, organizational development expert Michele Herlein provides leaders with a proven framework for transforming company culture from a passive byproduct into a strategic advantage.

Bringing with her more than two decades of experience at companies like Bridgestone, Bandag, and Barge Design Solutions,” Herlein demonstrates how to create a culture that inspires employees, fuels innovation, and delivers high-performance results. She details a step-by-step process for diagnosing existing culture, aligning executive leadership, empowering managers—“the Mighty Middle”—and cascading values throughout every level of an organization.

Herlein emphasizes that a thriving culture is less about slogans on the wall and more driven by behaviors, systems, and strategies that are lived daily. With practical tools and real-world case studies, she shows how companies can move from disengagement and misalignment to unity and purpose, improving retention, customer satisfaction, and overall outcomes.

“Cultural transformation is not to be undertaken lightly. It takes time, effort, and commitment, Herlein said. “I hope this book will inspire you to put in that time, effort, and commitment to intentionally create a culture in which your organization and your people can thrive, and help you understand how to align your organization’s culture to your strategic direction to achieve sustainable and outstanding results.”

Whether you’re a CEO looking to revitalize your company’s direction or an HR professional tasked with driving organizational change, Cultural Excellence equips you with the insights and strategies needed to create a workplace where people and profits thrive together.

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

About the Author

Michele Herlein is a leading expert in organizational culture and transformation, with over 20 years of experience creating intentional cultures that drive business success. As Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Barge Design Solutions, she led cultural initiatives that increased profits sevenfold while maintaining industry-low turnover rates. Previously, she spearheaded successful cultural transformations at Bridgestone Americas and Bandag, Inc.

Combining practical experience with academic rigor, Michele holds a Doctorate in Business Administration focused on organizational development. As founder and CEO of CultureMax, she now helps other organizations achieve cultural excellence through her proven methodology of horizontal and vertical alignment. Her work has earned her recognition as HR Executive of the Year, and her client organizations consistently outperform industry standards in both employee satisfaction and financial results.

About Forbes Books

Founded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-books-news/2025/09/23/new-guide-equips-executives-to-align-teams-and-foster-thriving-workplaces/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223+1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217+1.67%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000578-3.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69+0.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016573-4.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30