New in Syteca Release 7.21: Agentless Access, Sensitive Data Masking, And Smooth Session Playback

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/18 05:17
Waltham, United States, September 17th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Syteca, a global cybersecurity provider, introduced the latest release of its platform, continuing the mission to help organizations reduce insider risks and ensure sensitive data protection.

Syteca 7.21 is a major update designed to enhance user privacy, simplify access management, provide seamless oversight, and improve the user experience.

With release 7.21, Syteca delivers a set of new capabilities, from masking sensitive information in real time to simplifying remote access. These new features help address the most pressing challenges faced by security teams worldwide.

Sensitive Data Masking

Syteca has become the first cybersecurity vendor to deliver real-time sensitive data masking. With this feature, the platform automatically detects and obscures confidential information (e.g., passwords, credit card numbers, or personal IDs) during live sessions and in recordings.

By blurring this data, Syteca helps prevent exposure of private information and supports compliance with data privacy regulations like the GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Web Connection Manager

Users can now launch remote sessions (RDP for Windows or SSH for Linux/Unix) directly in web browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Edge). This means that IT teams don't bother with installing agents, pushing updates, or troubleshooting installation issues. They just provide fast and secure access for both employees and vendors.

Full-Motion Capture of On-Screen Activity

The Syteca platform can now record continuous videos of user sessions, capturing every click and cursor movement.

Full-motion session recordings give security teams complete visibility into user activity, which can provide more detailed audit trails and speed up incident investigations. Every session is encrypted for security. 

Intuitive UI

Beyond new capabilities, Syteca 7.21 introduces a redesigned user interface. The updated UI has a cleaner design while keeping familiar navigation in place. The lighter interface and reduced on-screen clutter help users find key information faster, thus streamlining daily security tasks.

Users interested in trying Syteca's brand new capabilities can access the demo portal at syteca.com

About Syteca

Syteca is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that helps organizations worldwide protect their inside perimeter. The Syteca platform combines advanced user activity monitoring (UAM) and robust privileged access management (PAM) solutions that empower organizations to govern access, mitigate insider threats, prevent data breaches, and streamline IT compliance. Syteca serves over 1,500 customers across different industries. 

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Helen Gamasenko

Syteca

[email protected]

