New Meme Coin From China Rockets to $300K Raised in One Day

A new Chinese meme coin, Pudgy Pandas, has raised a whopping $300k in its first day of presale trading. It set up a showdown with the West’s favorite meme of the moment, Pudgy Penguins.

PENGU has now clocked a market cap of over $2 billion after an unstoppable ascent this year. However, the newcomer could dethrone PENGU. It has won the backing of China, Korea, and many more East Asian traders thanks to its ingenious “Asia-first” positioning.

PANDA joins a long line of memes that began life as regional stars in Asia before reaching 9-10 figure market caps after crossing over to the West. Besides, its 33-day presale allows investors to get early access. It’s currently selling for just $0.021, with prices increasing every 72 hours.

The token will list on exchanges as the presale ends on 18th October, without any wait, vesting period, or lockups. This means that a near-vertical open market rally could begin right away.

How Did PANDA Raise $300k in One Day?

The $300k that Pudgy Pandas raised on day one says it all. It is a project that has gained enormous traction in Asia and could pose a serious threat to PENGU’s dominance. But how did it manage to pull in so much straight after launching?

Its panda positioning may seem obscure to Western audiences. However, its mascot and its mission have hugely endeared it to Asian audiences. Pandas are perhaps the most popular and loved animal across the region. China and Korea see them as national symbols.

Pudgy Pandas made Asia’s favorite creature its face and took concrete action. They have pledged 10% of their total supply to conservation efforts. Moreover, they will burn a portion of the supply every time a new panda is born. They will also incentivize the protection of the remaining 1,864 bears worldwide.

These are the reasons that Asian traders got behind PANDA even before it launched. The project went viral on Korean sites like KakaoTalk and Naver. It also drew attention to the Chinese WeChat, which had over 1.4 billion users, before tokens even went on sale.

But virality isn’t enough to bring in several hundred thousand dollars on day one. The reason for this torrent of inflows lies with the Asian market’s often overlooked influence on the crypto market. It is a factor Western traders need to understand in order to stay relevant.

Asia: The Meme Coin Kingmaker

How can it be that a project like Pudgy Pandas can rack up $300k in funding on day one? People outside Asia have barely noticed the token! The answer is that Asia, firmly supporting PANDA, is cementing its title as the key mover in the memecoin space.

This has happened many times before. A new token emerging in the East, gaining funding, and exploding onto the global market before people understand what happened.

The charts are littered with examples like China’s PEIPEI and CHUANPU. They rallied by 28,000% and 69,000% respectively when Westerners FOMO’d in after mass adoption across Asia.

Korean exchanges have often been behind seemingly “homegrown” rallies, too. Western traders claimed star tokens like MEW and MOODENG, but they ignited much earlier in Asia.

The reality here is that Pudgy Penguins faces a major threat. Its $2 billion market cap is less of a moat and more of a target for the rising Chinese upstart in PANDA, and unless Western audiences start paying attention, they won’t see the flip coming until it is too late.

How to End Up on the Right Side of History

With a “pudgy flip” potentially on the cards before the end of the year, traders across the West are scrambling to be on the right side of the trade when it happens.

The Pudgy Pandas presale is a rarity in this market pattern. It allows early, affordable access to PANDA before the open market sends it to the moon when it hits exchanges on 18th October.

The 33-day presale, which began on 15th September, offers a slim window to get in ahead of the mass FOMO that could take place in a few weeks. PANDA is currently selling at just $0.021, but prices increase every 72 hours, meaning the earliest adopters—like the hordes of Asian degens who are already allocated—are rewarded the most.$300k worth of buys and a wave of virality on Asian social media is all the signal anyone could need: PANDA is the token to watch right now, and it poses a serious threat to the Pudgy Penguins empire.