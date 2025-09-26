Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

New Meme Coin PEPENODE Nears $1.5M Raised at Presale – Is This the Next 50x Crypto?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 06:45
Memecoin
Although it might not seem like it right now with prices in the red over the past week, the crypto market could be on the verge of another major breakout. There are catalysts that everyone is well aware of: ETFs, Q4 seasonality effects, and corporate demand – but there’s also one factor that people are overlooking: scarcity.

Scarcity is the foundation of crypto; it’s why Bitcoin is Wall Street’s new favorite way to fight inflation, it’s why staking and mining can be highly profitable, and it’s why new projects with fixed supplies and strong tokenomics can attract significant gains.

When it comes to new scarcity-driven cryptocurrencies, one project that stands out is PEPENODE. It isn’t just offering a fixed supply; economic scarcity is foundational to PEPENODE’s operation. 

It’s the world’s first Mine-to-Earn meme coin – it’s a fully on-chain game where users earn real token rewards. Scarcity comes into play as PEPENODE tokens are burned with increased ecosystem activity, setting the stage for potential long-term price appreciation.

PEPENODE is currently in a presale, having raised $1.4 million so far. This indicates clear interest from early investors and whales, but also leaves plenty of untapped potential. And when coupled with its innovative use case, analysts believe its price could rise significantly in the months ahead.

PEPENODE’s deflationary Mine-to-Earn model

Mining is a cornerstone of blockchain technology, responsible for securing networks and fairly distributing tokens to participants. However, the mining landscape has changed significantly since the early days. In the Satoshi era, you could simply plug in a home computer and start earning rewards. If you held them until today, you might even be reading this from your yacht.

Today, it’s much different. You’re competing for block rewards against publicly listed companies like Mara Holdings and CleanSpark, which have warehouses full of state-of-the-art ASIC rigs. 

Setting up these rigs at home isn’t just expensive; it requires a significant amount of technical knowledge or a substantial amount of time spent on tutorials and research. There are also significant space requirements, and the rigs generate a considerable amount of noise. As a result, many crypto users no longer bother with mining; they simply hold coins directly and await their prices to increase.

PEPENODE aims to address this and bring mining rewards to the masses. It introduces the first fully on-chain mining mini-game, where users become owners of virtual mining rigs and earn real crypto rewards. If it sounds too good to be true, let us break down how it works: 

Users buy and upgrade Miner Nodes with PEPENODE tokens to maximize mining power – the more they generate, the more tokens they earn. Additionally, meme coin rewards like Pepe and Fartcoin are offered for those who reach the top of the in-game leaderboard. It borrows ideas from the Play-to-Earn model, as introduced by Axie Infinity, but makes some crucial changes.

PEPENODE 8648468 2

Most importantly, 70% of tokens spent in the in-game store are burned, resulting in the PEENODE supply rapidly decreasing as the user base grows.

In practice, this means users are economically incentivized to engage with the game for token rewards, but the more players there are, the smaller the PEENODE supply becomes. Thus, experts believe PEPENODE could be primed for a huge price higher, with Borch Crypto even suggesting it could deliver 50x gains.

Ethereum supply on exchanges hits 9-year low – good news for PEPENODE

The amount of Ethereum held on centralized crypto exchanges has dropped to its lowest level since 2016, driven by increased institutional demand. Since July, there has been a 20% decline in Ether’s exchange supply, reducing the total amount to just 14.8 million, according to Glassnode data.

A decrease in supply on exchanges typically indicates that investors are planning to hold their coins long-term, transferring them into staking, cold storage, or institutional custody, rather than keeping them available for sale. So this is a clear signal that ETH is preparing for a pump.

And normally, when ETH pumps, it drags the rest of its ecosystem with it – including well-known projects like Pepe coin and Aave, but it could also include smaller ones like PEPENODE. 

chart7727357

So not only will PEPENODE benefit from its own programmed deflation, but the scarcity of ETH presents another tailwind that could help it grow in the months ahead.

Factoring in PEPENODE’s early-stage presale price, Borch Crypto’s 50x prediction simply cannot be ruled out. But those wanting to buy should act quickly, as the current presale price of $0.0010745 is only available for two more days. After this, a new round will begin, and the price will increase.

