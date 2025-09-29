ExchangeDEX+
A new report from ApeX Protocol highlights Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as the most crypto-focused nations, with ownership […] The post New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World appeared first on Coindoo.

New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World

By: Coindoo
2025/09/29 08:21
A new report from ApeX Protocol highlights Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as the most crypto-focused nations, with ownership rates and search activity far beyond most peers.

In Singapore, enthusiasm has grown at breakneck speed. Just a few years ago, only a small portion of the population had exposure to digital assets. Today, nearly a quarter of citizens hold crypto, and online search activity around tokens and exchanges is the highest in the world. The city-state’s rapid climb places it firmly at the top of the rankings.

The UAE, meanwhile, has emerged as a parallel powerhouse. More than 25% of its population now owns crypto, an adoption rate that has tripled since 2019. The country also recorded one of the most dramatic surges in 2022, when more than a third of citizens were active holders. That momentum has kept the Gulf nation right on Singapore’s heels in the global leaderboard.

While Singapore and the UAE dominate through adoption rates and search trends, the United States earned its position through infrastructure. With over 30,000 crypto ATMs scattered across the country – more than ten times the number in any other nation – the U.S. offers unparalleled accessibility. Its usage has more than doubled since 2019, reflecting how deeply crypto has embedded itself into the financial system.

Canada and Turkey completed the top five. Canada recorded the fastest growth rate of any country in the study, while Turkey ranked third globally in ownership, with nearly one in five citizens involved. Both nations also displayed strong search activity, underscoring the balance between curiosity and active participation.

Rounding out the top ten were Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, and Indonesia, each showing unique strengths. Some led in adoption speed, while others excelled in infrastructure or community engagement.

ApeX Protocol described the findings as evidence that crypto is no longer confined to the margins. Instead, it is shaping how nations define financial innovation and digital trust. The report combined four indicators – ownership, growth, search volumes, and ATM availability – to measure engagement.

Other studies are reinforcing the trend. Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Adoption Index placed India in first place, followed by the U.S., pointing to a surge in transaction volumes and ETF-driven inflows. Countries like Pakistan, Vietnam, and Brazil also appeared high on the list, while Nigeria slipped despite regulatory progress.

Taken together, the data shows a financial landscape in transition. Whether through regulation, infrastructure, or sheer demand, more countries are embedding crypto into their economic frameworks. And with Singapore and the UAE leading the charge, the competition to define the future of digital money is only heating up.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

