New Rules for Digital Assets

Key Highlights

SEC proposes crypto trading on stock exchanges for the first time.

New rules could cut regulatory burdens for brokers and companies.

Modernized regulations aim to boost innovation in digital assets.

SEC Charts Bold Course for Crypto Innovation in 2025

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a new rulemaking agenda focused on shaping the future of digital assets. The initiative highlights innovation, regulatory clarity, and simplified procedures for public companies and brokers.

Agency Rule List. Source: reginfo.gov

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized that the changes signal a shift toward supporting innovation while reducing regulatory burdens that may slow growth in the crypto sector.

Key Reforms in the SEC’s Agenda

A standout feature of the agenda is the proposal to allow cryptocurrency trading on national stock exchanges and alternative trading systems. Experts believe that, if approved, this could mark a major milestone for the digital asset industry.

The agenda also outlines around 20 changes for brokers, dealers, and custody services. Updates on financial responsibility rules could ease compliance pressures, while clarifications on broker-dealer operations aim to provide greater certainty for digital asset transactions.

Modernization of Investment Advisers Act

The SEC is also modernizing the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. New proposals include adapting asset custody requirements to suit crypto firms. These updates come eight months after the repeal of previously proposed stricter rules, signaling a move toward more flexible, innovation-friendly regulation.

Atkins explained that the regulator aims to move away from overly burdensome rules introduced before 2025, focusing instead on effective and reasonable oversight. All initiatives will still undergo a standard review and discussion process before final approval.