New Video Of Shooter Released (Live Updates)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 10:56
Topline

Utah and federal law enforcement authorities released new footage of the suspected gunman on Thursday night and urged the public to help them locate and “catch this assassin,” as the manhunt for the shooter stretched beyond 30 hours.

An image released by the FBI of a person of interest related to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FBI Salt Lake City

Timeline

10:30 p.m. EDTIn a press conference, authorities shared security camera footage of the gunman running across a roof and jumping down from a building before leaving the Utah Valley University campus.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said investigators found palm impressions, smudges and a shoe imprints of the suspect and are hoping to collect to some DNA evidence.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox then made a plea for information on the matter, saying: “We cannot do our job without the public’s help,” before noting “we have received more than 7,000 leads and tips.”

12:00 p.m. EDTThe FBI’s field office in Salt Lake City released the first photos of a person of interest being sought in the case, showing what appears to be a man in dark clothing, a t-shirt with an American flag, a hat, and sunglasses.

10:20 a.m. EDTInvestigators found ammunition engraved with “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology” in a magazine alongside the recovered weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a law enforcement bulletin and a source familiar with the investigation, while CNN reported they contained “phrases related to cultural issues.” However, a law enforcement source later told The New York Times that the findings, from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms report, had not been verified by the agency’s analysts and could have been misinterpreted.

10 a.m. EDTWhile speaking at a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, President Donald Trump announced he would posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian honors from the U.S. government. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said at the ceremony, adding “we miss him greatly.”

9:15 a.m. EDTThe suspected shooter appeared “of college age” and “blended in well with the institution,” Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said at a press conference on Thursday. The suspect arrived at the campus around 11:52 a.m. MDT, and fled by jumping off a building and running into a nearby neighborhood, police say, while FBI Special Agent in charge Robert Bohls said investigators recovered a “high powered, bolt-action rifle” in a “wooded area where the shooter had fled.” Bohls also said they recovered a “footwear impression, palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis,” and received over 130 tips related to the incident. Mason also asked the public not to harass the individuals who were previously questioned in the case, adding “these individuals were not suspects, they were people of interest.”

Thursday, 7:50 a.m. EDTVice President JD Vance will visit Salt Lake City on Thursday to visit with Kirk’s family, cancelling his previous plans to visit a 9/11 memorial in New York, the Associated Press reported.

10:15 p.m. EDTThe FBI put out a statement on social media, urging people with “information, photos, and video from the incident” to come forward and share these materials on the agency’s tip line.

9:04 p.m. EDTThe Associated Press reported just after 9 p.m. EDT, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, that authorities were searching for a new person of interest, while The New York Times also reported no one remained in custody.

7:59 p.m. EDTFBI Director Kash Patel, who said a “subject for the horrific shooting” was in custody as of 6:21 p.m. EDT, provided an update in a 7:59 p.m. EDT tweet, saying the person “has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement.” According to the New York Times, this individual was the second person detained and later released by law enforcement authorities after questioning.

6:30 p.m. EDTUtah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference that “We have a person of interest in custody,” after Patel said a “subject” was taken into custody. “The only information we have on the possible shooter is taken from closed-circuit TV here on campus,” Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said. “It is security camera footage, so you can guess what the quality of that is,” Mason noted, saying the suspected shooter was “dressed in all dark clothing, but we don’t have much better description other than that.” Authorities previously took another person into custody, Mason said, “but he was released from custody after we identified that he did not match the shooting suspect—he was not an accurate person of interest,” though he was booked for obstruction of justice.

5 p.m. EDTPresident Donald Trump announces Kirk’s death in a Truth Social post: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump wrote, later noting he ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until Sunday at 6 p.m. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Kirk, also confirmed his death to The New York Times.

3:16 p.m. EDTUVU confirms the shooting took place and Kirk was “taken from the location by his security.” The Associated Press later reported he was hospitalized in critical condition. The university closed its campus and canceled classes after the shooting, instructing students to “leave campus immediately” and “follow police instructions.”

2:10 p.m.Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a bullet strike Kirk in the neck while speaking before a crowd, while others show people rushing out of a courtyard. The shooter fired from a campus building about 200 yards away, a spokesperson for the university confirmed to CNN.

Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDTKirk was speaking at an event for his “American Comeback Tour,” and his organization was scheduled to host a “Prove Me Wrong Table” session at the Orem, Utah, campus on Wednesday at 12 p.m. MDT (2 p.m. EDT).

Flowers rest next to a sign for Timpanogos Regional Hospital after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

How Did People React On Wednesday Night?

In Utah, several people gathered for a vigil outside the Timpanogos Regional Hospital, the hospital where Kirk was taken after the shooting, where they placed American flags, lit candles and put flowers in front of the hospital sign. The Reagan Foundation on Wednesday night announced on its website that it was postponing a planned interaction and book signing with Ben Shapiro, noting: “Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk’s family and friends. As a mark of respect, we are cancelling our program and book signing.” While appearing on CNN on Wednesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., addressed the heated exchanges that took place on the House floor following a moment of silence for Kirk, noting: “The emotion was very high in the room…And that started a debate and people felt like it was being politicized.” MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after his comments on Kirk’s assassination, where he described the conservative activist as “one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups.”

Crucial Quote

“This is a political assassination,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference. “Charlie Kirk was first and foremost a husband and a dad to two young children. He was also very much politically involved, and that’s why he was here on campus. Charlie believed in the power of free speech and debate to shape ideas and persuade people.”

Trump Urges Prayer As Others React To Shooting

Trump in a video statement lauded Kirk’s work as a conservative activist, saying rhetoric from the “radical left” is “directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today and it must stop right now.” The president said in an earlier Truth Social post, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Vice President JD Vance echoed the president’s call for prayers, calling Kirk a “Genuinely good guy and a young father.” Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, said, “My heart goes out to Charlie, those in attendance, and their families.” Gov. Spencer J. Cox, R-Utah, emphasized “violence has no place in our public life,” adding those responsible for the shooting will be held “fully accountable.” The governor also called for Americans “of every political persuasion” to “unite in condemning this act.” Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wished Kirk a full recovery and said, “It does not matter which side you are on. There is simply no place for political violence in this country.” Tesla chief and former special government employee Elon Musk initially reacted to the shooting with a tweet saying “The Left is the party of murder.” The billionaire said in a follow-up post he hoped “Charlie makes it somehow.” The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform called for prayers and held a moment of silence for Kirk during a meeting.

What Do We Know About How The Shooting Unfolded?

Kirk was shot around 20 minutes after he first started speaking at the event on Wednesday afternoon. Kirk was sitting on a stage under tent that was adorned by the his “American Comeback Tour” and “Prove Me Wrong” banners while the shot was fired. Videos from bystanders appeared to capture on person running across a rooftop of a nearby building on the campus, called the Losee Center, located around 140 yards from the stage were Kirk was speaking from. Authorities said the only information they have on the suspect is from the college campus’ security camera footage. They believe he was dressed in dark clothing and the shot was fired from the campus “potentially…a longer distance shot from a roof.”

Why Did A Shouting Match Break Out In Congress After Kirk’s Death?

A clash erupted between Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives on Wednesday shortly after the floor observed a moment of silence for Kirk’s death. Right after the moment of silence, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called for a verbal prayer, adding: “I believe silent prayer gets silent results.” When Democrats protested and asked about the victims of a school shooting in Colorado earlier on Wednesday, a shouting match broke out. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who had worked with Kirk in the past, yelled at the Democrats: “You all caused this.” This prompted Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., to reply, “Pass some gun laws.” This prompted an intervention from the speaker, who banged his gavel multiple times.

Who Is Charlie Kirk?

Kirk, 31, is a right-wing political activist and co-founder of the Turning Point USA nonprofit that promotes far-right policies and politics on high school and college campuses. He founded the organization at the age of 18 in 2012 along with Illinois businessman William Montgomery, who died in 2020. Kirk, a prominent voice in culture wars on college campuses, hosts a daily radio show and podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, which ranks among the top 10 on Apple News’ list of top podcasts and has a strong Gen Z fan base. Turning Point USA runs the Professor Watchlist website to “expose and document college professors who discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom,” the website says. Turning Point USA formed a political action committee, Turning Point Action, in 2019 to back Republican candidates. Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have spoken at multiple Turning Point conferences and Kirk spoke at both the 2020 and 2024 Republican National Conventions. The PAC launched a $100 million voter outreach campaign in key swing states last year to target young Trump voters.

What Was Kirk Speaking About When He Was Shot?

Kirk was participating in a “Prove Me Wrong” event, which he advertised on social media as an opportunity for liberals to ask him questions. He has done these on college campuses in the past, and most feature debates with audience members who line up to challenge him on hot button issues, often recorded for videos posted on his YouTube page. Moments before the shooting, an audience member asked him how many recent mass shootings were conducted by transgender shooters. “Too many,” Kirk said, according to video recordings of the incident. The audience member then followed up: “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America in the last 10 years?”. “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk asked in response. The shooting took place before the debate could go any further.

Who Was Charlie Kirk? Trump Credited 'Turning Point USA' Founder With Swinging Youth Vote (Forbes)

