New Viral Token to Explode 35000% Like Ripple (XRP) Once Did, Cheap Below $0.004 Today

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 12:14
Now and then, a token emerges that feels distinct. Today, many eyes are on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now priced at $0.0021 in its stage 12 presale. With over $22.3 million already raised and over 14.25 billion tokens sold, the project has quickly moved from curiosity to contender. The early momentum has sparked speculation that LILPEPE could follow a path similar to Ripple (XRP), which once delivered 35000% gains in its breakout years.

Why Little Pepe is Getting Attention

The cryptocurrency space has seen numerous meme projects, but most launch without a clear plan. What sets Little Pepe apart is that it has paired meme culture with real infrastructure. It is building a Layer 2 network designed specifically for meme tokens. This approach enables faster trading, lower fees, and a fairer environment, thanks to anti-sniper protections that help prevent bots and whales from instantly scooping up supply. Momentum has been building rapidly. After the stage 11 presale sold out early, the project moved into stage 12 with a token price of $0.0021. Investors who bought at Stage 1 have already seen more than a 110% gain, and the listing price is expected to be $0.003. That means buyers at today’s level could still capture around 42% upside even before the broader market decides how far LILPEPE may run.

Credibility and Security

Security remains a concern for many new token launches, but Little Pepe has taken steps to alleviate investor concerns. The project has already completed a full CertiK audit, one of the industry’s most respected verification forms, achieving a score of nearly 95%. Additionally, it is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap, providing investors with another layer of transparency and access to live data. Most meme projects in presale don’t bother with this level of credibility or visibility. Little Pepe already has a strong audit, and a CoinMarketCap listing indicates that the team is focused on building something lasting rather than chasing a quick viral moment.

Strong Market Response

According to Investing.com, the presale has already surpassed $23 million, a milestone that underscores the significant attention it is garnering in a crowded field. Every presale stage has closed faster than expected, which reflects growing retail interest. The next stage will lift the price to $0.0022. Since there are 19 stages, the setup gives early buyers a reason to get in sooner while leaving the token affordable for anyone joining. The team also runs a huge $777,000 giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each get $77,000. Simple moves like this have helped Little Pepe gain popularity quickly online, bringing the community closer together.

Upcoming Developments

Excitement is building for Little Pepe’s first centralized exchange listings, expected later this year. With presale funds already above $22 million, the team has resources to drive liquidity once the token goes public. Analysts believe that a combination of meme energy, low presale entry price, and infrastructure support could make it one of the most compelling launches of 2025. The token also has the advantage of starting with a zero market cap once live, which means every dollar of new liquidity flows directly into growth potential. Some observers suggest that LILPEPE could achieve 100x gains in the long run if adoption continues and infrastructure delivery stays on schedule. While that remains speculative, the projection helps explain why this presale has become one of the fastest-growing in the sector.

Conclusion

Little Pepe has emerged as a frontrunner in 2025 not by accident but by pairing meme culture with infrastructure, fairness, and security. At $0.0021, the presale price is still well below $0.004, and the listing is expected at $0.003. That leaves buyers at stage 12 with a clear 42% potential gain before launch, and even more if the project’s roadmap unfolds. Just as XRP once shocked the market with 35000% growth, LILPEPE is being spoken of as the token most likely to repeat that kind of story. With its presale nearly sold out and credibility reinforced by a CertiK audit and a CoinMarketCap listing, Little Pepe has positioned itself as more than just another passing meme coin. The presale remains open for investors who want to participate before the doors close, but time is running out.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://coinpedia.org/press-release/new-viral-token-to-explode-35000-like-ripple-xrp-once-did/

