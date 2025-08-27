Newcastle United Fighting Spirit Evident Amid Alexander Isak Absence

Newcastle United’s Brazilian midfielder #39 Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Not for the first time this season, Newcastle United played like somebody was watching. But the club would much rather he was playing in attack. The visit of Liverpool had been noted as a huge encounter for months, given the Premier League champion’s pursuit of striker Alexander Isak, which has caused the Swede to effectively go on strike in order to force a move to Anfield.

The tone was set from the moment the away team arrived. As the players stepped off the bus, they were met by as chorus of boos. Liverpool coach Arne Slot could be seen smiling; though he had never spoken publicly about Isak or attempts to sign him, which has resulted in one rejected bid of £110m ($148m), it was clear he was expecting that raucous greeting.

Intensity only grew from there. The Newcastle fan group “Wor Flags”, famed for impressive flag displays at St James’ Park to reflect the city’s mood before a big game, made a beeline for Isak.

A growing number of supporters resent him for perceived selfish actions, by not playing, but also releasing a very pointed statement reiterating his desire to leave with no mention of fans and only a gentle nod towards teammates in thanking them for being named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year. Before kick off, at the Gallowgate End of the stadium, the crowd unfurled a banner which read: “Nothing is achieved alone. We are a city, a whole population. We are Newcastle United.”

It wasn’t just the supporters who felt the occasion, though. The players rose to it too; their start was ferocious, matching the atmosphere. But Ryan Gravenberch scored for Liverpool against the run of play before disaster struck. Anthony Gordon, the winger turned striker in place of Isak, was sent off for a late tackle on Virgil van Dijk. Just 20 seconds after half time, Hugo Ekitike – the forward Newcastle attempted to sign this summer – scored a second. From there, the task seemed insurmountable.

Nothing unites a team and fans like collective grievence. Gordon’s red card was debatable if probably justified, but referee Simon Hooper had joined Liverpool in providing a suitable antagonist for the evening, so Newcastle rallied. Bruno Guimaraes halved the deficit with a header before substitute William Osula, brought on to fill the void left by both Gordon and Isak, equalized with just his second Premier League goal. Teenager Rio Ngumoha scored the winner with the last minute of stoppage time; a dagger to black and white hearts.

Fighting back from two goals down with 10 men showed the spirit and unity Wor Flags celebrated, and sent a pertinent message to Isak about the standards he has neglected to reach, and the impact his absence has had on the points tally. Newcastle has one point from two games, some believe with Isak in the team, it would have had six.

That is a subjective opinion, but Newcastle matched and bettered the team Isak wants to join. Liverpool is more ready to succeed immediately so it isn’t hard to understand his reasoning, but his approach to achieving his move has only isolated him from teammates.

With him in the team, it looks capable of building on last season’s success of a first domestic trophy for 70 years and Champions League qualification. Without him, and no Callum Wilson replacement, every game becomes more difficult.

Is there any way back for Alexander Isak at Newcastle United?

Isak’s betrayal has run too deep for some. Yet, with just six days of the transfer window remaining and Newcastle’s “conditions of sale” – £150m ($203m) valuation and two new strikers signed – not looking likely to be met, an uncomfortable reconciliation could be on the cards. Reports emerged of a meeting between Newcastle’s ownership group – Jamie Reuben and a representative from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund – and Isak at his home before the game. Though nothing has been confirmed, it is believed to have changed nothing in terms of his stance.

That was always likely at this stage. Liverpool may well make a second offer this week before the deadline, and he won’t want to dilute his position until the move can’t happen.

Newcastle had a £50m ($67m) offer for Wolves striker Jorgen Stand Larsen rejected last week. The Norwegian is seen as Wilson’s replacement, with no target in focus specifically to follow on from Isak. As the days tick by, a difficult reality becomes more and more likely.

But if Newcastle showed Liverpool and Alexander Isak anything on Monday it is that it is as difficult to negotiate with on the pitch as off it. This week could be crucial, but that has been said before; whatever happens, the foundations are strong on Tyneside.