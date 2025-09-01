Newsom Plans ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ to Mock Trump’s Crypto Ties

California Governor Gavin Newsom has teased plans to launch a “Trump Corruption Coin” as a direct response to Donald Trump’s controversial involvement in crypto, especially through memecoins.

Speaking on the “Pivot” podcast, Newsom, a Democrat, said the planned memecoin, named explicitly after Trump’s alleged scandals, is part of his broader “Campaign for Democracy” initiative, with proceeds from the coin going toward redistricting efforts and voter outreach.

“We’re about to put a meme coin out,” Newsom said during the interview. “And you know what, Donald Trump? We’ll see how well your coin does versus our coin.” When asked if it would be called a “Gavin Coin,” the governor replied: “No, it’s Trump Corruption Coin.”

“We’re just trying to turn up the heat and tune people into the absurdity,” he added. “This is one of the great grifters of our time,” Newsom said of Trump. “None of this is normal.”

Trump rakes in millions from crypto

Trump, who has embraced crypto as part of his post-presidency branding, has touted massive profits from digital asset deals, including his personal memecoin and NFTs.

In June, he disclosed earning $57.4 million from his stake in World Liberty Financial. In his 2025 public financial disclosure, filed with the Office of Government Ethics, Trump reported holding 15.75 billion WLFI governance tokens. The filing attributes the income to token sales.

He even held a private dinner earlier this year with buyers of his Trump-themed token. Meanwhile, his company, Trump Media and Technology Group, claimed in July to hold over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker claimed Trump has amassed an estimated $2.4 billion from crypto-related ventures since 2022. The report noted these ventures now account for nearly 44% of Trump’s political-era wealth, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Newsom mocks Trump’s style

The remark comes amid a broader campaign by Newsom to parody Trump’s branding. Over the past week, the governor has used his official press office account on X to mimic Trump’s signature all-caps tweets.

“EXCEPT WHAT IS WRITTEN AND BROADCAST IN THE FAKE NEWS, I NOW HAVE THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS I’VE EVER HAD, SOME IN THE 60’S AND EVEN 70’S. THANK YOU. MAKE AMERICA GAVIN AGAIN!!! — GCN,” he wrote in one post.

He also launched an online store selling MAGA-style merchandise, including red hats labeled “NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/california-governor-trump-corruption-coin-maga-memecoins?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn't mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Historische rol van Hash Ribbons De Hash Ribbons strategie wordt al jaren gevolgd door traders en analisten. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. Zulke elementen kunnen de snelheid en omvang van eventuele koersbewegingen beïnvloeden.
