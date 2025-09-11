Next Big Cryptocurrency Investors Are Hunting Could Be a DeFi Crypto That Already Touched $15.6M

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 21:18
Capverse
CAP$0.11979+0.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687-0.47%
Farcana
FAR$0.000348+6.42%
mutm-crypto

The post Next Big Cryptocurrency Investors Are Hunting Could Be a DeFi Crypto That Already Touched $15.6M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

When the market feels crowded with large-cap plays, investors often begin hunting for DeFi infrastructure that is still in presale but already showing signs of strong momentum. While many traders are analyzing crypto charts and debating whether to enter familiar names, others are spotting opportunities in emerging protocols where the upside remains far larger. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one such project. During its ongoing Phase 6 presale, it has already raised around $15.6 million, gathered over 16,200 holders, and sold 36% of its 170 million token allocation at the current price of $0.035. With Phase 7 set to increase the token price by 15% to $0.040, this presale is becoming one of the most discussed entry points for those who do not want to miss the last discounted phase.

buy-mutm-now

Why Early-Stage DeFi Is Gaining Attention

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch as a DeFi protocol designed to provide both safe yield and high-return opportunities. Its dual structure will feature a Peer-to-Contract model, where lenders will place collateral in a shared pool, and a Peer-to-Peer model, where participants will negotiate directly. This combination will give the project a broad market appeal, especially when compared with established platforms that lack this layered design. For investors asking is crypto a good investment in today’s uncertain climate, the project’s roadmap and token economics offer compelling reasons to look closely.

The P2C system will operate with stable collateral assets. For example, a deposit of $12,000 worth of ETH at a 72% loan-to-value ratio will allow the pool to lend out $8,640 in stablecoins. With expected utilization, the pool will generate around 8.5% APY for lenders. That means the depositor of $12,000 will earn $1,020 in a year. These returns will remain adjustable because pool rates will automatically shift depending on supply and demand, protecting lenders while keeping borrowing affordable.

Meanwhile, the P2P layer will introduce higher-yielding niches by letting lenders and borrowers match directly on custom terms. Unlike the pooled system, there will be no shared safety net. Instead, terms like duration, interest rates, and partial fills will be set by the participants themselves. This flexibility will open the door for smaller and riskier tokens, offering attractive returns while keeping the P2C pools insulated from volatility.

Risk Controls Point to Durable Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will enforce risk management through its liquidation and reserve policies. Market volatility will always impact collateral values, but the protocol will keep liquidation thresholds calibrated to ensure solvency. Safer assets such as ETH and stablecoins will support higher loan-to-value ratios up to 75% with liquidation thresholds around 80%. More volatile tokens will be capped at 35–40% LTV and a 65% liquidation level. Reserve factors will scale from 10% on low-risk assets to 36% on high-risk assets. This design will balance health and participation while ensuring that liquidators have headroom to profit, which keeps distressed positions covered promptly. To further stabilize operations, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will offer higher incentives to liquidators when liquidity is thin, ensuring the system remains liquid even during swings that might resemble a crypto crash today.

The presale also comes with added layers of credibility. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, which included manual review and static analysis, earning a Token Scan score of 95 and a Skynet score of 78. The audit timeline was first requested on February 25, 2025, and revised on May 20, 2025. Community engagement has been steady with more than 12,000 Twitter followers. On top of this, the team has introduced a $100,000 giveaway, with ten winners set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each, and a $50,000 bug bounty program that will reward community members for discovering vulnerabilities.

Another selling point will be the protocol’s buy-and-distribute model. Revenue from lending and borrowing will be used to buy MUTM from the open market, and those repurchased tokens will be distributed as rewards to mtToken stakers. This approach will create constant buy pressure, aligning long-term demand with real usage. At listing, a beta version of the platform will also be released, giving early users the chance to experience stablecoin minting, staking, borrowing, and the buyback mechanism firsthand. With Layer-2 integration lowering costs and speeding up transactions, these features will be easier to access, attracting both small and institutional participants.

Final Verdict

For investors who entered in Phase 1, the rewards already look dramatic. A $14,000 purchase at the starting price of $0.01 secured 1,400,000 MUTM tokens. At the current presale price of $0.035, that holding is worth $49,000. When the listing price reaches $0.06, the same tokens will be valued at $84,000. This arithmetic demonstrates why early-stage entries matter and why Phase 6 investors will be eager to hold ahead of the next leg up.

With Phase 6 already 36% sold and a 15% price increase locked in for Phase 7, the window is narrowing. Investors following crypto charts and comparing opportunities in today’s market are beginning to conclude that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents one of the few early-stage DeFi tokens where institutional-grade design, audit credibility, and presale traction intersect. For those hunting the next big cryptocurrency, the final discounted allocation of MUTM may be the entry that delivers both short-term momentum and long-term growth.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/11 20:42
Share
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002341+0.21%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005675-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:30
Share
DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

A New Era for DeLorean in the Digital Asset Landscape On September 11, 2025, in a significant development from Madrid, Spain, DeLorean Labs announced the successful integration of its $DMC token within the stringent regulatory frameworks of the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) have acknowledged the $DMC token as compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The Implications of MiCA's Adoption for DeLorean By aligning with MiCA, DeLorean Labs not only pioneers as one of the first recognized consumer brands under this new regulation but also paves the way for future growth across European borders. MiCA, representing the EU's unified regulatory framework for crypto-assets, harmonizes the standards across all 27 Member States and offers a robust consumer protection mechanism, eliminating the hassle of obtaining multiple national approvals. Advantages of $DMC Token's Classification Under MiCA The official classification of $DMC as a utility token marks it clearly as a non-financial instrument, which distinguishes DeLorean's operations within the legal boundaries of MiCA's Title II provisions. This classification enhances transparency, ensuring that DeLorean's offerings align with Europe's consumer protection and transparency standards. Strategic Growth and Integration in the Web3 Space According to Evan Kuhn, President of DeLorean Labs, achieving MiCA compliance is crucial for the brand's future initiatives. "$DMC supports our vision to integrate fans, gamers, and communities into a digital ecosystem that spans across Europe," he stated. This compliance allows DeLorean to innovate within the Web3 arena, offering enriched digital and real-world interactions. 2025 marked a transformative year for DeLorean Labs with several key developments: Introduction of the $DMC token. Launch of the Reservation Marketplace. Establishment of significant blockchain and cultural partnerships. These advancements, coupled with the MiCA compliance, signify DeLorean's transition into a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem powered by Web3 technologies. Looking forward, DeLorean Labs plans to expand its reach beyond Europe, with strategic plans in the U.S. and Asia. This global perspective is supported by ongoing partnerships and cultural initiatives aimed at solidifying DeLorean’s presence in the Web3 market. For press inquiries, contact: Jacob Galland [email protected] Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Union
U$0.00929-2.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.0633+0.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 20:17
Share

Trending News

More

America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

DeLorean Embraces Web3 with $DMC Token's Regulatory Approval in Europe

Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

Swiss legislators counter government push for stronger anti-money laundering law