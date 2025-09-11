The post Next Big Cryptocurrency Investors Are Hunting Could Be a DeFi Crypto That Already Touched $15.6M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

When the market feels crowded with large-cap plays, investors often begin hunting for DeFi infrastructure that is still in presale but already showing signs of strong momentum. While many traders are analyzing crypto charts and debating whether to enter familiar names, others are spotting opportunities in emerging protocols where the upside remains far larger. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one such project. During its ongoing Phase 6 presale, it has already raised around $15.6 million, gathered over 16,200 holders, and sold 36% of its 170 million token allocation at the current price of $0.035. With Phase 7 set to increase the token price by 15% to $0.040, this presale is becoming one of the most discussed entry points for those who do not want to miss the last discounted phase.

Why Early-Stage DeFi Is Gaining Attention

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch as a DeFi protocol designed to provide both safe yield and high-return opportunities. Its dual structure will feature a Peer-to-Contract model, where lenders will place collateral in a shared pool, and a Peer-to-Peer model, where participants will negotiate directly. This combination will give the project a broad market appeal, especially when compared with established platforms that lack this layered design. For investors asking is crypto a good investment in today’s uncertain climate, the project’s roadmap and token economics offer compelling reasons to look closely.

The P2C system will operate with stable collateral assets. For example, a deposit of $12,000 worth of ETH at a 72% loan-to-value ratio will allow the pool to lend out $8,640 in stablecoins. With expected utilization, the pool will generate around 8.5% APY for lenders. That means the depositor of $12,000 will earn $1,020 in a year. These returns will remain adjustable because pool rates will automatically shift depending on supply and demand, protecting lenders while keeping borrowing affordable.

Meanwhile, the P2P layer will introduce higher-yielding niches by letting lenders and borrowers match directly on custom terms. Unlike the pooled system, there will be no shared safety net. Instead, terms like duration, interest rates, and partial fills will be set by the participants themselves. This flexibility will open the door for smaller and riskier tokens, offering attractive returns while keeping the P2C pools insulated from volatility.

Risk Controls Point to Durable Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will enforce risk management through its liquidation and reserve policies. Market volatility will always impact collateral values, but the protocol will keep liquidation thresholds calibrated to ensure solvency. Safer assets such as ETH and stablecoins will support higher loan-to-value ratios up to 75% with liquidation thresholds around 80%. More volatile tokens will be capped at 35–40% LTV and a 65% liquidation level. Reserve factors will scale from 10% on low-risk assets to 36% on high-risk assets. This design will balance health and participation while ensuring that liquidators have headroom to profit, which keeps distressed positions covered promptly. To further stabilize operations, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will offer higher incentives to liquidators when liquidity is thin, ensuring the system remains liquid even during swings that might resemble a crypto crash today.

The presale also comes with added layers of credibility. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, which included manual review and static analysis, earning a Token Scan score of 95 and a Skynet score of 78. The audit timeline was first requested on February 25, 2025, and revised on May 20, 2025. Community engagement has been steady with more than 12,000 Twitter followers. On top of this, the team has introduced a $100,000 giveaway, with ten winners set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each, and a $50,000 bug bounty program that will reward community members for discovering vulnerabilities.

Another selling point will be the protocol’s buy-and-distribute model. Revenue from lending and borrowing will be used to buy MUTM from the open market, and those repurchased tokens will be distributed as rewards to mtToken stakers. This approach will create constant buy pressure, aligning long-term demand with real usage. At listing, a beta version of the platform will also be released, giving early users the chance to experience stablecoin minting, staking, borrowing, and the buyback mechanism firsthand. With Layer-2 integration lowering costs and speeding up transactions, these features will be easier to access, attracting both small and institutional participants.

Final Verdict

For investors who entered in Phase 1, the rewards already look dramatic. A $14,000 purchase at the starting price of $0.01 secured 1,400,000 MUTM tokens. At the current presale price of $0.035, that holding is worth $49,000. When the listing price reaches $0.06, the same tokens will be valued at $84,000. This arithmetic demonstrates why early-stage entries matter and why Phase 6 investors will be eager to hold ahead of the next leg up.

With Phase 6 already 36% sold and a 15% price increase locked in for Phase 7, the window is narrowing. Investors following crypto charts and comparing opportunities in today’s market are beginning to conclude that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents one of the few early-stage DeFi tokens where institutional-grade design, audit credibility, and presale traction intersect. For those hunting the next big cryptocurrency, the final discounted allocation of MUTM may be the entry that delivers both short-term momentum and long-term growth.

