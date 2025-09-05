Next Crypto to Explode as US Bank Offers Bitcoin Custody Again

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05
Crypto News

Bitcoin custody is back on the menu for US Bank. As institutional interest spikes, which are the next cryptos to explode?

After a four-year break, US Bank is stepping back into the crypto arena, reopening its custody services for $BTC and Bitcoin ETFs.

This move comes just months after regulators rescinded the controversial SEC SAB 121 and the Fed pulled back its restrictive crypto oversight.

The return of one of the nation’s biggest banks shows that it’s no longer a question of if institutions will embrace crypto. It’s a question of which cryptos could explode next.

US Bank Resumes Bitcoin Custody After Four-Year Pause

US Bancorp, the seventh-largest bank in the US by assets, has officially restarted its Bitcoin custody services for institutional investment managers.

Source: X/@usbank

US Bank halted its crypto custody service in 2022 because of the SEC’s SAB 121 rule.

With those restrictions now lifted and institutional interest growing again, the bank is back in action. It has partnered with New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) to give fund managers regulated access to Bitcoin.

“Together, we can bridge the gap between traditional finance and the modern economy by facilitating access for Global Fund Services clients to Bitcoin as sound money, delivered with the safety and security expected by regulated financial institutions,” said NYDIG CEO Tejas Shah.

The bank’s move reflects broader market trends. According to the recent Citi Securities Services Evolution report, crypto could handle up to 10% of global post-trade market activity by 2030.

Stablecoins and tokenized assets are being adopted to streamline capital movements, and it’s only going to get bigger. Combined with GenAI, crypto could improve collateral management and enable faster settlement cycles.

Source: Citi

While institutions circle back to Bitcoin and stablecoins, crypto’s infrastructure lies in altcoins.

They are moving faster and solving real-world problems that Bitcoin simply can’t touch. For investors willing to zoom out and look ahead, this is where the next big cryptos are.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bringing Scalability to Bitcoin

$BTC gets all the love, but beyond being a store of value, it hasn’t changed much in over a decade.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) changes the game. It’s a full Bitcoin Layer-2 network that integrates the Solana Virtual Machine to enable:

How does it work? You deposit your $BTC to a Bitcoin address where it is minted on the Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC. There you can use it to interact with DeFi, NFTs, and more. And you can withdraw it back to the native Bitcoin Layer-1 at any time.

Alt text: How Bitcoin Hyper works.

The latest development team update confirms that the first full-scale rollup for Bitcoin is taking shape.

So this isn’t yet another early-stage crypto making larger-than-life claims only to keep investors waiting for years after the token generation event.

No surprise then that whales are pouncing on the project’s native crypto $HYPER. One address alone scooped up $160.8K worth of $HYPER, and the token presale is nearing the $14M milestone.

Source: Etherscan

The presale price of $HYPER currently sits at $0.012855, with another price hike just hours away. Plus, early buyers can stake $HYPER immediately. Current APY is a juicy 80%, though that varies over time with pool activity.

For more on this high-speed Bitcoin upgrade and why it could be the next big crypto project to explode, visit the Bitcoin Hyper website.

2. Best Wallet ($BEST) – The Retail Gateway to the Tokenized Future

As crypto adoption grows and mobile becomes the main gateway, users need a wallet that does more than just the basics.

That’s where Best Wallet Token ($BEST) comes in. It’s the native token behind the Best Wallet, a secure, non-custodial, multi-chain hot wallet app with hundreds of thousands of downloads across iOS and Android.

It’s designed for the retail crowd to engage in everything from token buying to DeFi, without touching a browser tab.

Best Wallet is also on a mission to dominate 40% of the global crypto wallet market by the end of 2026, and it’s using $BEST to do just that.

Holding $BEST means higher staking rewards, lower transaction costs, early access to presale tokens, and governance rights. And investors are taking note – the token presale has already surpassed $15.5M, with over 310M $BEST tokens locked for staking.

Current staking APY is 86%, giving early participants a passive income stream before listings. The APY declines over time to meet the growing demand, giving an edge to early backers.

The presale pricing (now $0.025585), on the other hand, increases in stages. That leaves room for returns even before the token hits exchanges.

Visit the Best Wallet Token website and join the presale while it’s still open.

3. Ethereum – The Whales Are Coming

Bitcoin might be back in banks, but Ethereum ($ETH) is becoming the go-to for serious money.

Recent on-chain data shows one whale dumped $435M in $BTC to pick up over 96K $ETH. This whale has a multi-billion stash and is actively rebalancing toward Ethereum.

That makes sense because Ethereum is diversifying the crypto playbook with programmability. It is at the center of the Web3 economy.

In August alone, $3.87B flowed into spot $ETH ETFs, while Bitcoin ETFs saw $751M in net outflows. And on August 25, $ETH hit an all-time high near $4,954, backed by serious volume.

In addition, 11 publicly traded firms now hold over 3.2M $ETH.

Source: CoinGecko

Ethereum is emerging as a top strategic asset in institutional adoption. With institutional and whale capital pouring in, $ETH could be gearing up for its next rally.

To learn more about $ETH’s latest price action, check out the details on CoinMarketCap.

Looking Beyond $BTC

Yes, $BTC custody is back on the institutional menu, as US Bank’s latest move proves. But the bigger story is what comes next. For one, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is turning Bitcoin from a passive asset into a programmable powerhouse with real tech.

And while Ethereum ($ETH) continues to be the backbone of on-chain utility, drawing in massive ETF flows and corporate holdings, Best Wallet ($BEST) is also garnering attention by giving retail investors the tools to join the tokenized future with real-time DeFi.

By the time institutions catch on, the biggest gains are often gone. That’s why the edge belongs to those who spot potential early.

Remember to always do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/next-crypto-to-explode-us-bank-bitcoin-custody/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
