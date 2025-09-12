Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 12)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 18:02
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 12, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

Logo Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) - Real-Time Layer-2 Solution for Scaling Bitcoin Launch: May, 2025 Join Presale Logo Maxi Doge ($MAXI) - High-Impact Meme Coin Built On Strength, Staking & Conviction Launch: July, 2025 Join Presale Logo PepeNode ($PEPENODE) - A New, Gamified Way to Mine to Earn Meme Coin Rewards Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) - Empowering Retail Traders with Viral Meme Energy & Exclusive Insights Launch: February, 2025 Join Presale Logo Best Wallet Token ($BEST) - Get Easy, Early Access to New Curated Presale Projects Launch: November, 2024 Join Presale

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. ETF Hype Fuels $DOGE – Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

September 12, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Dogecoin just ripped 22% this week, climbing to $0.2621 after CleanCore Solutions dropped over $125M into $DOGE, and ETF hype hit a new high.

Dogecoin’s 7 day chart on CoinMarketCap

Rex-Osprey’s upcoming ETF, ticker $DOJE, now expected to launch next Thursday, has prediction markets betting hard on $DOGE hitting $0.30 in response.

While $DOGE courts institutional love, $MAXI is grinding in presale with over $2M raised and a community that trades like it lifts – hard and heavy

Unlike $DOGE with its infinite supply and slow PoW chain, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is built for degens who demand more from their memes: capped supply (150.24B), staking with 156% APY, verified audits, and the advantage of Ethereum’s fast PoS chain.

Is this the next crypto to explode? Projecting a potential ROI of 774% by the end of the year,  $MAXI price predictions suggest it just may be.

Presale’s live with tokens going for a low $0.000257. Don’t skip this rep.

Solana Gets a $1.65B Cash Infusion As $SNORT Becomes the Next Crypto to Explode

September 12, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Medical device company Forward Industries has made a colossal $1.65B bet on Solana ($SOL). It’s a strategic private placement endorsed by crypto heavyweights like Galaxy Digital, a move that saw Forward Industries’ stock soar 6%.

The institutional money is a clear vote of confidence, arriving as Solana’s market indicators are flashing green. Technical charts are forming a pattern that often precedes a major breakout, with some daring to forecast a leap to $1K.

X post showing Solana’s position and predicting a price increase

And while everyone’s talking about Solana’s rally, it’s not surprising that it’ll bring attention to a nifty tool that aims to make trading a whole lot easier, which starts on the Solana network. It’s the Snorter Bot, powered by its Snorter Token ($SNORT).

It’s a powerful trading tool enabling sniping of new tokens, copy trading, and reduced transaction fees, really putting power back in the hands of everyday investors.

You could see a potential return of 802% if you invest at today’s price and it reaches our end-of-2025 $0.94 price prediction.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-12-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
