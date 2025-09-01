Next Dogecoin or Next Shiba Inu? Analysts Spotlight A Meme Coin With Huge Breakout Potential

Tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed the world how culture can drive massive value in crypto, turning small investments into life-changing sums. Now, traders are debating whether a new token, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), could be the next to join their ranks as the breakout meme coin of the 2025 cycle.

Dogecoin set the standard

When Dogecoin launched back in 2013, few believed it would become a multi-billion-dollar asset. What started as a parody grew into one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies in the world. With strong liquidity, mainstream awareness, and backing from social media communities, DOGE proved that memes could power markets.

Even today, Dogecoin remains among the most traded cryptos, giving it the staying power few early projects have achieved. Analysts note, however, that its growth curve has slowed compared to newer entrants. For traders seeking massive multiples, the hunt has shifted toward tokens with lower entry prices and new mechanics.

Shiba Inu expanded the meme coin model

If Dogecoin showed memes could fuel value, Shiba Inu demonstrated that meme coins could evolve into ecosystems. SHIB went far beyond its cultural roots, building out Shibarium, decentralized exchanges, and NFT integrations. The result was one of the largest meme-driven communities in crypto, with SHIB at one point challenging DOGE’s market cap.

Still, SHIB has also cooled in recent months, with much of its explosive upside already priced in. For many traders, the next opportunity lies in discovering a low-cap project that combines meme appeal with usable infrastructure, something that could capture attention in a way similar to SHIB’s 2021 surge.

Why Layer Brett is drawing comparisons

This is where Layer Brett ($LBRETT) enters the picture. Currently in presale at just $0.0053, the token has been generating buzz for merging meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. Unlike early meme coins that relied solely on hype, $LBRETT is launching with fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and compatibility with Ethereum’s existing ecosystem.

Early buyers are also being rewarded with staking returns reported in the thousands of percent APY, a figure that has driven strong interest across Telegram groups and X threads. Analysts argue that these early incentives are helping $LBRETT build momentum before its public launch.

Beyond short-term hype, Layer Brett has outlined a roadmap that includes NFT tie-ins, gamified staking features, and cross-chain capabilities. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built into its design, giving it more structural support than many meme coins that face inflationary pressures.

Could $LBRETT be the next big meme coin?

The comparison to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is not just about branding. Both projects showed that meme coins can deliver staggering returns when culture meets accessibility. The difference is that Layer Brett is entering the market with infrastructure already in place to scale alongside demand.

Traders see this as a rare setup: a meme coin with real utility from launch, priced low enough to deliver exponential upside if interest keeps building. Some analysts suggest it could be one of the few tokens capable of 50x or even 100x gains in the coming cycle.

Final thoughts

The legacies of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain unmatched in the meme coin sector, but every cycle brings fresh contenders. With its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, staking incentives, and meme-fueled community energy, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is being closely watched as the next potential breakout.

For investors, the question is whether it will follow the path of DOGE and SHIB, or even surpass them by offering meme culture and utility in one package. As 2025 approaches, many believe $LBRETT could be the meme coin that dominates the next bull run.

