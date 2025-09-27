Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials speak intensively, non-farm payrolls will challenge dovish bets

PANews reported on September 27th that market sentiment was jittery this week due to central bank communications and seasonal factors. Cryptocurrencies performed the worst, seeing their strong yearly performance take a hit. Although they remain at fairly high levels, their price action resembles a minor correction rather than a simple pullback: Ethereum has fallen below $4,000 as of this writing, while Bitcoin is just shy of $110,000. The market will also be watching to see whether further corrections in cryptocurrencies will trigger a further reaction to the current stubborn market enthusiasm. The following are key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 8:00 PM on Monday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will participate in a policy panel discussion.

At 01:30 on Tuesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams and 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussallem will deliver speeches;

At 06:00 on Tuesday, 2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic will have a dialogue with Delta Air Lines CEO on issues including the Atlanta economy;

At 18:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech;

Tuesday at 21:45, US September Chicago PMI;

Tuesday at 22:00, the US JOLTs job vacancies for August and the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September;

At 01:00 on Wednesday, Goolsbee, a 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, will deliver a speech;

At 07:10 on Wednesday, Logan, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, delivered a speech;

At 08:30 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson delivered a speech;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending September 27 and the monthly rate of factory orders in the United States in August;

At 10:30 PM on Thursday, Logan, the 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Dallas Fed, will deliver a speech.

At 18:05 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech at the farewell symposium of Dutch Central Bank President Knot;

At 20:30 on Friday, the US September non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, and average hourly wage annual and monthly rates will be released.