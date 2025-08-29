Nexus — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Nexus is a project developing technologies for secure and verifiable online computations, protecting user identities through Nexus zkVM and Nexus Network.

At the moment, the project is running the third phase of its incentivized testnet. As part of this phase, participants need to set up a browser node and farm points. Additionally, the Nexus team has launched a quest platform where users can earn even more points, badges, and other rewards within Phase III.

The team has raised $27.2 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet or X (Twitter) account — the same one used in the testnet. Fill out your profile, link your social media accounts, and then complete the available tasks: Note: We previously covered the node setup in a dedicated post, and you can also find more details on our website. Complete the tasks. Data: Nexus Complete the tasks. Data: Nexus