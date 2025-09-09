NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks About How Pilates Has Helped

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, seen here announcing a pick during the 2025 NFL Draft, has done Pilates for 18 years. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) Getty Images

You could say that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell really wanted to get to the core of things when he attended “Forward and Up NYC 2025” on August 29. There, he got a Pilates session with Daria Pace, a grandmaster instructor trainer and Principal Officer for Romana’s Pilates International, which organized the event. He even got the Cadillac treatment—meaning that Pace guided him through various movements to strengthen his core muscles on a Pilates device called the Cadillac.

Goodell Has Been Doing Pilates For 18 Years

There, Goodell talked to me about his experience with Pilates, which began around 18 years ago, when as he related, “My brother Michael had been an instructor for quite a while and got me into it.” Goodell continued by saying, “It was completely different I was used to any kind of exercise, which is what I think intrigued me and is right for me. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen the need for something different, something with stretching, strengthening and fitness.”

He typically does Pilates twice a week, usually early in the morning to accomadate his busy schedule and many commitments as NFL Commissioner, a position he has held since September 1, 2006, after Paul Tagliabue’s retirement. Pilates long been a core part—pun partially intended—of his regular physical activity regimen that includes hot yoga, rowing and biking as well. He values Pilates as “my time, where I can focus on myself.” He also added that Pilates has helped him feel “great. When you feel better, when you are in shape is physically, mentally and emotionally, you can better handle any kind of challenge. So I think it has been very helpful.”

Goodell Estimated That 10 Percent Of NFL Players Do Pilates

Now, as Pace indicated, one of the stereotypes of Pilates is that it’s only for women. But there is really no reason why this should be the case for Pilates—which consists of different low-impact movements to strengthen your core muscles, increase your flexibility, improve your posture and give you more awareness of your body in general. Last I checked men also have core muscles, postures and bodies in general. Goodell’s longtime practicing of Pilates certainly counters that stereotype. In addition, Goodell estimated that around 10% of NFL players regularly do Pilates for “conditioning, also recovery.”

Goodell continued with, “Our players are among the greatest athletes in the world, they know how to take care of themselves, not only exercise, but also recovery.” He talked about how many players regularly do Pilates along things like yoga, massage therapy and acupuncture. “I’ve listened to our players about what they do and I try to implement some myself,” said Goodell. He elaborated, “Some of the teams have the facilities for Pilates and some people don’t. Some of the players do it with the teams, and some do it separately.”

One of the reasons men might not do Pilates is that it can be a stretch, so to speak, to get them to consider and even realize all the muscles that really matter to health and function. In other words, you might not even be aware of all the muscles that should be kept in good condition. Goodell explained, “When I grew up, the focus was more on the larger muscles, but Pilates helped me get to know muscles that I never knew I had, stretching them, strengthening them, and I actually learned how to use them.” He also emphasized how “in everyday life, you pick something up, you move somewhere, Pilates teaches you how to use your core. The core is really where almost everything starts.”

How Did Pilates Originated And Grow

Where Pilates started was with Joseph Pilates, hence the name. While in his native Germany, he had developed a set of exercises that he had originally called “Contrology.” Them while immigrating to the U.S. in the mid-1920s, he met his future wife Clara. Together, they started a studio in New York City, where they taught well into the 1960s what would eventually become Pilates. Over time, their teachings and practices garnered quite a following that stretched well beyond NYC and the U.S.

Among their students in the studio was Romana Kryzanowska, yes, the Romana after which Romana Pilates International was named because she founded RPI. In fact, the Pilates passed their original studio to Kryzanowska. Kryzanowska’s daughter Sari Mejia Santo spent her early years with the Pilates and then became a grandmaster herself. Santo subsequently had a daughter, and guess who that daughter is? Yes, Pace. “Joseph Pilates called my mom and her brother his Pilates babies,” said Pace. “So I’m a second generation Pilates baby,”

Santo was at “Forward and Up NYC 2025” as well, where they celebrated her 80th birthday. She described to me how Clara Pilates had taken Santo “under her wing” and how Pilates has helped her in her daily life “in everything. Nerves, mentally, physically because you create with an individual, you tailor to each individual.”

What Exactly Is Pilates

Over the years, I’ve written in Forbes about a number of different fitness approaches, movements and trends. Some are fairly easy to define. For example, a fart walk is when you walk and fart. Wearing a weighted vest is wearing a vest that had weights in it. Others encompass a greater range and variety of movements and exercises like Pilates. While strengthening the core may be at the core of Pilates, Pilates really encompasses a collection of many different controlled, low impact exercises designed to improve flexibility, strength and muscle tone rather than build muscle bulk. Pilates for one person can be quite different from Pilates for another person.

Pace showed me how the first thing a Pilates trainer will do is assess your particular strengths and weaknesses. This is often done by having you try different movements on a Pilates machine called the Reformer, pictured here:

An instructor works with someone on the Reformer at “Forward and Up NYC 2025.” (Photo: Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International) Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International

John Riccitiello and Elizabeth Osterman, the majority owners of Gratz Pilates, a longtime supplier of Pilates equipment that sponsored “Forward and Up NYC 2025,” pointed out and described to me other commonly used Pilates apparatuses. These included equipment with rather memorable names like the Electric Chair and, of course, the Cadillac seen here:

This contraption is known as the Cadillac. (Photo: Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International) Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International

And if you are “wundaring” what’s pictured next, it’s called the Wunda Chair:

Daria Pace, a grandmaster instructor trainer and Principal Officer for Romana’s Pilates International, works with someone on the Wunda Chair. (Photo: Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International) Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International

Of course, you don’t necessarily need all of this equipment to do Pilates. You can do a variety of Pilates movements on mats as well as can be seen here:

Here a large group of Pilates enthusiast follow instruction at “Forward and Up NYC 2025.” (Photo: Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International) Lindsey Allen/Romana’s Pilates International

As can be seen, Pilates isn’t just one thing. Pace put different people through the paces of different things on different equipment and surfaces, ranging from some beginner movements to some rather acrobatic moves by a woman visiting from South Korea that looked a lot like gymnastics. “Ee can see all sorts of crazy things, and we really can do the crazy things but we make sure it’s for the body,” explained Pace. “We help an individual. We see the weaknesses, whatever they might be, and we see how to improve on that individual’s weaknesses, because everybody’s different.”

If you are thinking of starting Pilates, make sure that you do so with a reputable instructor who’s actually teaching real Pilates since there are people calling a lot of things Pilates out there. Also, don’t expect to swinging around the Cadillac during your very first go at it. Goodell did say that “There is an adjustment period to learning Pilates.” However, he emphasized, “If I can do Pilates, anyone can do it.” In other words, it probably wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to give it a try.