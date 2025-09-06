NFL MVP Josh Allen leaves Nike to sign with New Balance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 01:48
NFL MVP Josh Allen signs with New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance

NFL MVP Josh Allen has left Nike to sign an endorsement deal with New Balance.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback announced the news on Friday in a letter to his hometown of Firebaugh, California. The deal is a major win for Massachusetts-based New Balance.

Allen has been a Nike athlete since he joined the league in 2018. The swoosh has faced headwinds in recent years as innovation slowed and sales declined.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but New Balance has committed to funding the Firebaugh community youth sports program as part of the agreement.

“I’m proud to share I’m joining the New Balance family, a brand that, like Firebaugh, is built on family, community and authenticity,” Allen said in the letter.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Perry Knotts | Getty Images

Firebaugh is not only where Allen grew up but also where he first trained and developed his passion for football, he said.

“Firebaugh didn’t have quarterback camps or private trainers. We had heart. We had community. And I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” Allen said in the letter.

Allen is one of the league’s biggest stars and has led the Bills to the playoffs for six straight years. He was also featured in HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills,” which aired its finale on Tuesday.

New Balance, which has rapidly expanded its athlete roster, also represents other big name stars including tennis player Coco Gauff, MLB’s Shohei Ohtani and the WNBA’s Cameron Brink.

“As New Balance continues to grow its football family, we’re honored to welcome Josh Allen on the field and in the community, helping lead the next chapter,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Allen also announced his was joining Therabody as the fitness recovery brand’s first ever Performance Advisor.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/05/nfl-mvp-josh-allen-nike-new-balance.html

