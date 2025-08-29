NFT brand Pudgy Penguins enters mobile gaming with the launch of Pudgy Party

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to The Block, NFT brand Pudgy Penguins has launched a web3 mobile game called Pudgy Party. Developed in partnership with Mythical Games, the game features fast-paced mini-games, customization, and digital collectibles. Pudgy Party is available as a free download on iOS and Android. A Pudgy Party spokesperson stated that while the new game will not include the PENGU token at launch, the Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games teams are exploring "interesting ways" to integrate PENGU, MYTH, and other tokens in the future.
