NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales

Key Points: NFT market volume hits $108.6M; buyers surge 53%.

Key collections include CryptoPunks and BOOGLE.

Ethereum network sales saw a 42.85% increase.

The NFT market witnessed a 1.27% increase in transaction volume over the last week, reaching $108.6 million, with Ethereum and Solana leading high-value sales activities.

Increased market participation signals investor interest in established collections, with Ethereum seeing a 42.85% volume surge, indicating potential capital rotation into blue-chip NFTs.

NFT Buyer Surge Drives Market Recovery

The NFT market displayed a recovery with an increased number of buyers up to 276,735. While sales volume rose, transactions fell, indicating a shift to higher-valued sales. Solana’s BOOGLE and Ethereum’s CryptoPunks collections realized major transactions.

Ethereum showed particular strength, surging by 42.85% to $46.7 million in transactions. Conversely, networks like Mythos Chain faced declines, contrasting with Ethereum and Solana’s performance highlights. Despite a drop in total NFT transactions, the average transaction value appears to have increased.

Ethereum Leads with $46.7M Transaction Surge

Did you know? In 2024, NFT sales mirrored early 2025 levels, as Ethereum led market volumes. Buyer increases often correlate with higher-priced transactions, reinforcing investment trends toward established assets.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,469.98 with a market cap of $539.54 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $17.53 billion, with prices reflecting a 0.21% drop over the past day and a 4.14% decrease over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert analysis from the Coincu team highlights possible growth in blue-chip NFT liquidity as investors gravitate back to recognized collections. Projections indicate continued interest in high-value assets, underscoring potential volume swings in response to evolving market sentiments.