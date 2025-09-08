NFT Sales Hit $91.9M, Lowest Weekly Total Since June as Buyers Drop 58%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 17:50
NEAR
NEAR$2,519+3,06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50,84+8,23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01291+1,65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016195-3,87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0936+3,76%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004464-0,51%

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume dropped to $91.96 million in the first week of September, setting the lowest weekly sales figure since mid-June, according to data from NFT tracker CryptoSlam. 

The NFT sales dip last week follows sustained momentum for NFTs throughout July and August. In the last eight weeks, weekly sales volume for digital collectibles never dropped below $115 million, showing strong momentum. 

From July 21 to 27, digital collectibles saw $170 million in weekly sales. This marked their third-highest weekly performance this year, following the highest weekly figures above $170 million recorded in mid-January. 

The NFT slump last week put the sales volume back near levels last seen in June 16 to 22, when sales hit a low of $90 million.

Unique NFT buyers down 58% since mid-June

While NFT sales volumes were lower from June 16 to 22, the number of unique buyers was near 487,264, suggesting that collectors remained interested in purchasing NFTs despite lower average sale values going to a low of $57. 

From Sept. 1 to 7, unique buyers for NFTs hit 199,821, a 58% drop compared to their record mid-June. On the other hand, unique sellers dropped to 145,877 last week, a 43% decline from 258,803 sellers from June 16 to 22.

In addition to a shrinking number of buyers and sellers, average sale prices also started to drop. Throughout August, the average sale value for NFTs was above $104 before dipping in the last week of August to $82. In the first week of September, the figure further dropped to $72, a 30% decline in just two weeks. 

Despite lower volumes, the overall transaction count remained relatively high at 1.27 million, suggesting continued trading activity despite smaller transaction sizes. 

Related: Rarible bets on fee redistribution to outlast NFT farming hype

Adoption drove strong NFT sales in July and August

Last Friday, DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas attributed the strong NFT performances in the last two months to increasing NFT adoption.

She brought up the opening of a permanent NFT art gallery inside a club in Ibiza, an island near Spain. The gallery showcased works from NFT artists like Beeple and Mad Dog Jones. 

Another key drive was Base, the layer-2 network of crypto exchange Coinbase. In August, Base became the third-largest chain by 30-day volume. 

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/nft-sales-drop-september-market-decline?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01291+1,81%
Wink
LIKE$0,010664-2,12%
Pi Network
PI$0,34624+0,47%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,07068-26,30%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002505-3,57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)