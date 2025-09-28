The NFT market has posted solid growth with sales volume rising by 8.13% to $129.1 million. This is the third consecutive week of gains.The NFT market has posted solid growth with sales volume rising by 8.13% to $129.1 million. This is the third consecutive week of gains.

NFT sales jump 8% to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins show modest 15% recovery

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/28 02:50
NFT
NFT$0.0000004336--%
1
1$0.007937-3.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%

The NFT market has posted solid growth with sales volume rising by 8.13% to $129.1 million. This is the third consecutive week of gains, despite the weakness in the crypto market.

Summary
  • NFT sales posted 8% growth to $129.1 million marking three consecutive weeks of gains
  • Market participation surged with buyer counts more than doubling and seller counts rising 140%
  • BNB Chain surged to second place in blockchain rankings with nearly 200% growth

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has expanded with NFT buyers surging by 112.37% to 587,381, and NFT sellers rising by 140.76% to 496,112. NFT transactions have declined by 7.99% to 2,088,311.

The market has been tumultuous as Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $119,000 level. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to the $4,000 level.

The global crypto market cap is now $3.78 trillion, down from last week’s market cap of $4.04 trillion.

BNB Chain surges to second position

Ethereum has maintained its leading position with $45.2 million in sales, though posting minimal growth of 1.49%. Ethereum’s wash trading has decreased by 10.26% to $8.9 million.

BNB Chain (BNB) has surged to second place with $25.5 million, surging by 197.21%.

NFT sales jump 8% to $129.1m, Pudgy Penguins show modest 15% recovery - 2

Base has climbed to third position with $13.7 million, though declining 0.02%. Mythos Chain holds fourth place with $11 million, falling 11.11%.

Bitcoin sits in fifth with $7.8 million, declining 25.73%. Immutable (IMX) occupies sixth with $6.3 million, down 24.83%.

Solana (SOL) holds seventh with $5.2 million, falling 28.38%. Polygon (POL) rounds out the top eight with $4.1 million, declining 29.45%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Ethereum leading at 129.93% growth, followed by BNB Chain at 10.49% and Solana at 38.59%.

Pudgy Penguins rise 15%

Vesting NFT on BNB Chain has taken the top spot in collection rankings with $17.9 million in sales, showing no change from the previous period. The collection is dominated by a single seller with 22 buyers.

DX Terminal on Base has climbed to second place with $8.6 million, declining 3.55%. The collection has seen decreases in buyers (17.18%) and sellers (16.64%).

DMarket holds third position with $5.9 million, falling 17.73%. Moonbirds sits in fourth with $5.5 million, rising 30.44%.

DKTNFT on BNB Chain occupies fifth place with $3.6 million, declining 3.49%. Panini America holds sixth with $3.6 million, up 40.19%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes sits in seventh with $3.5 million, falling 23.82%. Pudgy Penguins completes the top eight with $3.4 million, rising 15.21%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #9286 sold for 48.97 ETH ($220,299)
  • CryptoPunks #6482 sold for 48.89 ETH ($218,454)
  • CryptoPunks #2406 sold for 48.85 ETH ($217,892)
  • BOOGLE sold for 950 SOL ($205,400)
  • CryptoPunks #3091 sold for 48 ETH ($201,125)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$204.44+0.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10235+2.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.10664-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55511-6.29%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:36
Share
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.013215+1.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment