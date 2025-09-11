NFT Social Engagement Soars as LINK, PENGU, and APE Dominate Rankings

The impact of NFT community activity is frequently instrumental in shaping success and relevance in the crypto and NFTs space. In a recent announcement through LunarCrush analytics, Phoenix Group has identified the top projects by social activity on September 10, 2025.

The ranking was determined by engaged posts and the overall interactions, likes, comments, retweets, and upvotes. This snapshot mirrors the increasing influence of online communities in creating an impetus on the ecosystems.

LINK Dominates with Unmatched Engagement

Chainlink occupies the top rank in the list with 14.4K posts active, and 2.8M interactions. Chainlink has not just been active in blockchain oracles, but a recent move into NFTs is indicative of its expanding ecosystem and its expanding role in DeFi and digital collectibles.

It is clear that the scale of participation LINK has achieved has no parallel in terms of usefulness and community based support.

PENGU and APE Secure Strong Community Support

In second place, Pengu (PENGU) had 7.1K engagements posts and 1.2M engagements. The charming and social community-driven aspect of the project still draws in dedicated fans who survive off of posting memes, artwork, and merchandise.

In the meantime, ApeCoin was ranked number-three with 5.3K posts engaged and 1.5M interactions. Related to the legendary BAYC ecosystem, ApeCoin demonstrates the long term resilience of NFT brands that fuse exclusivity with a rich cultural impact. Regardless of such market volatility, ApeCoin has been one of the most socially active projects with the power of its NFT legacy supporting it.

ICP and XTZ Strengthen Their NFT Presence

Internet Computer (ICP), got the fourth position with 4.8K engaged posts and 212.8K interactions. Its current interest in NFT creation underscores the fact that the project is focused on creating decentralized applications right on-chain, and NFTs are one of the fronts to explore.

Tezos (XTZ) was next with 3.8K associated posts and 179.9K interactions. One aspect of Tezos that has appealed to the artists and developers who prioritize sustainability is energy-efficient NFTs. The social traction reaffirms the continued relevance of Tezos in the market because it has a balance of both eco-friendly solutions and community interaction.

FET, MASK, and VRA Gain Traction

Fetch.ai (FET) has registered 3.6K engaged posts and 134.3K interactions. Whereas providing mainly AI and blockchain integration features, Fetch.ai NFT presence is acquiring a following as the project endeavors to discover new applications that combine artificial intelligence and digital assets.

Mask Network (MASK) featured 3.1K posts engaged and 146.3K interactions, which indicates its effectiveness in increasing the power of the Web3 movement via social networks. Its NFT operation depicts the integration of the social engagement tools in the realm of decentralized finance and the digital property.

Verasity (VRA) has done well with 2.9K engaged posts and 389.8K impressions, a figure that many of the projects higher in the rankings have attained. Video games and eSports-oriented programs used by Verasity resonate with viewers, and it is becoming increasingly an emerging leader in NFT-based communities.

Render, Gala, and Broader Dynamics

The top list was completed by Render (RNDR) and Gala (GALA). Posted 2.7K engaged and 297.8K interactions, Render also had an advantage of its GPU-based decentralized platform of rendering which links NFTs to the modern production of visual content. Its position in giving creators a voice is still of interest both to artists and developers.

Gala (GALA) was also competing with Render in engaged post (2.7K) but was at 49.8K in terms of interaction. Gala is known to have a stable community as a result of their blockchain based games and entertainment. Even though its interactions are underdeveloped in comparison with others, the project still displays a continuation of relevance in NFT-powered gaming ecosystems.

Conclusion: Social Activity Drives Momentum

The recent rankings show how various projects, including established ones, such as LINK and APE, and innovative ones, such as PENGU and VRA, are leveraging social engagement as a way to stay visible and relevant. The community involvement in terms of posts and interactions remains the factor determining the adoption.