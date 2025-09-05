NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume

TLDR

NFT trading volumes rose 9% in August while total sales dropped slightly, per DappRadar data.

Collector spending increased as fewer NFTs changed hands but sold at higher average values.

Base network became the third-largest by NFT volume due to low fees and airdrop activity.

Ethereum maintained a 61% market share as new features enabled AI and DApp interactions.

The non-fungible token (NFT) sector has recorded its strongest two-month period since February, driven by rising adoption and increased collector engagement. Trading volumes in August climbed 9% compared to July, signaling renewed momentum across NFT markets. Despite a 4% decline in the number of sales, higher average sale prices contributed to the volume surge.

According to blockchain analytics platform DappRadar, this pattern reflects a shift where fewer NFTs are being exchanged, but collectors are spending more per transaction. Data from CoinGecko further confirmed a 25% rise in daily trading volumes in the past 24 hours, reaching $7.9 million.

Adoption and Network Activity Fuel Market Momentum

Rising adoption across industries played a key role in supporting NFT trading activity. DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas pointed to several contributing factors, including a new permanent NFT art gallery at the Hï nightclub in Ibiza. The venue showcases digital works from artists such as Beeple and Mad Dog Jones, marking a shift in how NFTs are integrated into physical spaces.

Meanwhile, increased activity on the Base network also contributed to the uptick. The Coinbase-backed layer-2 solution became the third-largest blockchain for NFT trading volume, attributed to low minting fees and airdrop incentives. This increased activity on Base provided a boost to overall market performance.

However, Ethereum continued to lead the sector with a 61% dominance share. In August, developers introduced trustless agents to the Ethereum ecosystem, designed to help AI systems and decentralized applications (DApps) interact through NFT-based identity and reputation tools. This technical enhancement added to Ethereum’s staying power in the NFT space.

Collector Engagement Remains Strong Despite Fewer Sales

While overall trading volume rose, the number of individual NFT sales slightly declined. August saw 5.5 million sales compared to 5.2 million in July, indicating a small dip in transaction count. However, the increase in total trading volume from $530 million in July to $578 million in August suggests higher average sale values.

High-profile NFT events have also drawn attention back to the sector. In July, rapper Snoop Dogg released a collection of nearly 1,000 NFTs via Telegram, which sold out in 30 minutes. This event added to the growing list of indicators that collectors and speculators have resumed active participation in NFT markets.

Early 2025 Figures Provide Context for Market Rebound

Looking at the broader timeline, January remains the strongest month of 2025 so far in terms of volume, with $997 million in trades across 3.1 million sales. February followed with $498 million and 2.7 million sales.

These figures provide context for the recent rebound seen in July and August, marking a steady recovery from mid-year activity lows.

The post NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.