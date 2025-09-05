NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 12:06
Oasis
ROSE$0.0239+0.80%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004531-0.22%

TLDR

  • NFT trading volumes rose 9% in August while total sales dropped slightly, per DappRadar data.
  • Collector spending increased as fewer NFTs changed hands but sold at higher average values.
  • Base network became the third-largest by NFT volume due to low fees and airdrop activity.
  • Ethereum maintained a 61% market share as new features enabled AI and DApp interactions.

The non-fungible token (NFT) sector has recorded its strongest two-month period since February, driven by rising adoption and increased collector engagement. Trading volumes in August climbed 9% compared to July, signaling renewed momentum across NFT markets. Despite a 4% decline in the number of sales, higher average sale prices contributed to the volume surge.

According to blockchain analytics platform DappRadar, this pattern reflects a shift where fewer NFTs are being exchanged, but collectors are spending more per transaction. Data from CoinGecko further confirmed a 25% rise in daily trading volumes in the past 24 hours, reaching $7.9 million.

Adoption and Network Activity Fuel Market Momentum

Rising adoption across industries played a key role in supporting NFT trading activity. DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas pointed to several contributing factors, including a new permanent NFT art gallery at the Hï nightclub in Ibiza. The venue showcases digital works from artists such as Beeple and Mad Dog Jones, marking a shift in how NFTs are integrated into physical spaces.

Meanwhile, increased activity on the Base network also contributed to the uptick. The Coinbase-backed layer-2 solution became the third-largest blockchain for NFT trading volume, attributed to low minting fees and airdrop incentives. This increased activity on Base provided a boost to overall market performance.

However, Ethereum continued to lead the sector with a 61% dominance share. In August, developers introduced trustless agents to the Ethereum ecosystem, designed to help AI systems and decentralized applications (DApps) interact through NFT-based identity and reputation tools. This technical enhancement added to Ethereum’s staying power in the NFT space.

Collector Engagement Remains Strong Despite Fewer Sales

While overall trading volume rose, the number of individual NFT sales slightly declined. August saw 5.5 million sales compared to 5.2 million in July, indicating a small dip in transaction count. However, the increase in total trading volume from $530 million in July to $578 million in August suggests higher average sale values.

High-profile NFT events have also drawn attention back to the sector. In July, rapper Snoop Dogg released a collection of nearly 1,000 NFTs via Telegram, which sold out in 30 minutes. This event added to the growing list of indicators that collectors and speculators have resumed active participation in NFT markets.

Early 2025 Figures Provide Context for Market Rebound

Looking at the broader timeline, January remains the strongest month of 2025 so far in terms of volume, with $997 million in trades across 3.1 million sales. February followed with $498 million and 2.7 million sales.

These figures provide context for the recent rebound seen in July and August, marking a steady recovery from mid-year activity lows.

The post NFT Trading Surges in 2025 as Collector Demand and Blockchain Adoption Drive Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01585+0.50%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04056-0.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.06095+1.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01112-10.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09779-1.59%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002058+1.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01112-10.96%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013985+1.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1112-29.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers