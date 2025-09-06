NFT Trading Volume And Sales Climb Again

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has just closed its two strongest months since February as adoption and renewed interest have driven trading volumes to its highest levels this year.

NFT trading volumes were up 9%, but sales counts dipped 4%, showing that while “fewer assets traded hands, collectors are paying more per sale,” according to a report published by blockchain analytics platform DappRadar on Thursday.

CoinGecko shows that trading volumes for NFTs spiked in the last 24 hours, rising more than 25% to reach a high of $7.9 million.

Resurgence driven by adoption

A key driver of the uptick in the NFT market comes from adoption, according to DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas. She pointed to cases such as the nightclub Hï in Ibiza, an island near Spain, which opened the first permanent NFT art gallery inside a club, showcasing works from NFT artists like Beeple and Mad Dog Jones.

Another driver is the Coinbase layer-2 network Base, which climbed to become the third-largest chain by trading volume, sparked by low minting costs and airdrop speculation.

Source: DappRadar

However, Gherghelas said Ethereum “remains the powerhouse,” commanding 61% dominance in the NFT industry. In August, developers also introduced trustless agents.”

“This could allow AI systems and DApps to safely recognize and interact with one another using NFT-based IDs and reputation layers,” Gherghelas added.

In July, American rapper Snoop Dogg sold out a collection of almost 1,000 NFTs on Telegram in 30 minutes, which also sparked discussions about a possible market resurgence.

Investors, degens are trading NFTs again

NFTs saw $578 million in trading volumes and 5.5 million sales in August, up slightly from July, which saw $530 million in trading and 5.2 million sales, according to DappRadar.

January was the biggest month for 2025 so far in trading volumes, with $997 million, but only 3.1 million sales, followed by February with $498 million, and 2.7 million sales.

July and August have registered as the strongest months for the NFT market outside of January in terms of volume and sales. Source: DappRadar

Gherghelas said in the report, “This makes July and August the strongest months since February 2025 for NFTs, both in volume and in sales count.”

CryptoSlam strategist Yehudah Petscher told Cointelegraph in May that he thought the NFT market was poised for a rebound but with a more tempered outlook than its previous highs.

The NFT market has had a turbulent few years. Cointelegraph reported in April that NFT volumes plunged 61% in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.5 billion, while last year was flagged as the market’s worst year for trading volume and sales since 2020, which was marred by volatility and rising token prices.

However, it has been showing signs of life. In August, the sector surged to a market capitalization of more than $9.3 billion, a 40% uptick from July, as Ethereum-based collections increased in price along with Ether (ETH).

Top NFT collections

The largest NFT collection by market capitalization, CryptoPunks, has registered a 24-hour volume of $1.2 million and five individual sales, according to CoinGecko.

The second largest by market capitalization, the Infinex Patrons NFT collection, which grants holders governance voting power over the Infinex protocol, has registered a 24 trading volume of $7,733, and two sales.

Rounding out the top three is Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club, with a volume of $208,617 and five sales.

