NHL Goalie Dustin Wolf Commits To Calgary Flames With 7-Year Extension

After an impressive rookie season and a second-place finish in the Calder Trophy race, Dustin Wolf has signed a seven-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the world of NHL goaltending, size matters. So while nothing has been handed to Dustin Wolf, who checks in at six feet tall, he has seized every opportunity that he has received.

Last year, Wolf parlayed 53 appearances with the Calgary Flames into a 29-16-8 record, .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average. He finished second in Calder Trophy voting as rookie of the year as Calgary climbed 15 points in the standings and just missed out on its first playoff spot in three seasons based on a tiebreaker.

Now, as Flames GM Craig Conroy enters his third year as general manager and the team prepares to move into its new arena in two years’ time, Wolf is looked up as Calgary’s long-term starter.

On Tuesday, the Flames announced that they’d inked Wolf to a seven-year contract extension that carries a cap hit of $7.5 million. Wolf has one year remaining on his entry-level contract so the deal will take effect in the 2026-27 season, when he’s 25. It also includes a 10-team no-trade list in the final five seasons of the deal.

“It’s a big day for the organization, obviously excited to get it done,” Conroy said Tuesday morning.

Wolf’s contract comes in above Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks, but carries more term in an environment where the salary cap is rising rapidly. One year older, with 50 more games of NHL experience and with arbitration rights as he headed into his negotiation this summer, Dostal signed a five-year deal with a cap hit of $6.5 million in July. That contract takes effect this season.

Wolf’s new deal is a testament to his determination. A native of Gilroy, Calif., just outside San Jose, he’s one of just five goalies from his home state ever to play in the NHL. Now at 71 games played, he’s already second on his state’s seniority list, behind Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (252 games).

But California’s three NHL teams have helped grow the game tremendously in recent years, and Wolf’s development experience with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings prepared him well for major junior with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips. Despite posting a .936 save percentage and 1.69 goals-against average in his draft year, Wolf ‘s smaller stature by goalie standards meant that he had to wait until nearly the end of the second day of the 2019 Draft before his name was called by the Flames with the fourth-to-last pick of the seventh and final round.

Six years later, only three of the 22 goalies selected in 2019 have played more than 30 NHL games: second-round pick Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes (116 games), first-round pick Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks (95 games) and Wolf (71 games).

After he was drafted, Wolf was named the Western Hockey League’s goalie of the year in back-to-back seasons, and also earned the CHL honor in 2019-20. When he turned pro, he quickly proved he could also handle AHL competition, earning that league’s goalie of the year award in his first two seasons. He was also named AHL MVP in 2022-23.

But even as it became clear that Wolf deserved an NHL opportunity, his path was blocked by the Flames’ established tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar. When Calgary finished a disappointing fifth in the Pacific Division in 2023-24 and missed the playoffs by 17 points, that set the stage for Markstrom’s trade to the New Jersey Devils and opened the door for Wolf. He responded well enough to move the Flames back into the playoff chase and help set the stage for the team’s next era.

Since May, Conroy has also locked down other young talents including forward Matt Coronato, 22 (seven years, $6.5 million cap hit), defenseman Kevin Bahl, 25 (six years, $5.35 million cap hit), center Morgan Frost, 26 (two years, $4.375 million cap hit) and center Connor Zary, 23 (three years, $3.775 million cap hit).

“I think it sends a good message to everybody,” Conroy said. “I mean people want to be in Calgary, and they believe that we have a chance to win here.”

Two important veterans are on expiring contracts and eligible to sign extensions at any time. Captain Mikael Backlund is reportedly looking to stick around, but told reporters at the NHL’s European media tour in August that he expects his longtime teammate, Rasmus Andersson, to be traded.

As Dustin Wolf’s extension was announced on Tuesday, Flames players gathered in Calgary for the team’s annual charity golf tournament. The Flames prospects will play a home-and-home series against the Edmonton Oilers this weekend, then the full training camp roster will play a pair of split-squad games against Edmonton on Sept. 21 to kick off pre-season. The 2025-26 regular season will also kick off with a Battle of Alberta game against the Oilers on Wednesday, Oct. 8.