Niall Horan's Album Returns Thanks To A 28,000% Sales Gain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 00:33
Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather returns at No. 3 on the Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts with 11,700 copies sold, up more than 28,000% week-over-week. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Niall Horan attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 at Wembley Stadium on June 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s been a little more than two years since Niall Horan last released his latest album The Show, and it’s now been more than half a decade since his sophomore solo set Heartbreak Weather was unveiled. That poppy project produced a number of hits for the former One Direction singer and fans continue to love it to this day.

Horan recently released an anniversary edition of the set to celebrate its fifth birthday, and his following purchased large quantities of the title, turning it into a bestseller once more in America.

Niall Horan’s Massive Sales Spike

Before Horan re-released Heartbreak Weather the project was selling under 100 copies a week in the United States. That’s not an unusual performance for a years-old collection, even from one of the most famous musicians in pop today.

After the special edition dropped, Heartbreak Weather sold 11,700 copies in the country. That figure is up more than 28,000% from the period prior, according to numbers shared by Luminate.

Niall Horan’s Second Top 10 Title

All those purchases help Horan score his second career top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart, where Heartbreak Weather opens at number 3. The Show debuted at No. 1 in the summer of 2023, while Flicker and Live from Spotify Studios missed the highest tier as they spent a single turn at Nos. 13 and 17, respectively.

Heartbreak Weather Returns to the Sales List

Heartbreak Weather returns in the same position to the Top Album Sales chart, which looks only at pure purchases across all formats. Horan’s full-length is not new to that list as it is on the Vinyl Albums ranking, as Heartbreak Weather has already reached No. 1 on the sales ranking. The title is one of his three leaders on that roster.

Niall Horan Breaks Back Onto the Billboard 200

On the Billboard 200, the much more competitive ranking of the most consumed titles in America, Heartbreak Weather also reappears, although in a much lower spot than on either the Top Album Sales or Vinyl Albums charts. Horan is back at No. 91 on that tally.

His second solo studio effort shifted 12,500 equivalent units last week, with fewer than 1,000 of those coming from streaming activity or the purchases of a handful of tunes from the set, as actual sales of the full project are largely responsible for its comeback.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/01/niall-horans-album-returns-thanks-to-a-28000-sales-gain/

