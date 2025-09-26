The post Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub Nigeria’s data protection regulator has joined forces with payments giant Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) to boost data privacy in the country’s financial industry. Under the collaboration, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) will onboard Mastercard’s employees nationwide onto its Virtual Privacy Academy, an education platform for data privacy courses. The courses cover personal data protection, compliance standards for data processing and storage, cybersecurity practices for data handlers, and regulatory obligations for any firm that holds Nigerians’ data. “Privacy is not just a compliance requirement; it’s a core pillar of digital trust. By enrolling all our Nigerian staff in the NDPC Virtual Privacy Academy, we are embedding privacy awareness into the fabric of our operations and supporting Nigeria’s digital rights agenda,” commented Mastercard’s Africa President Mark Elliot. It’s not the first time the two have collaborated on a data privacy initiative. Earlier this year, NDPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard to enhance data protection in the country. The agreement culminated in a workshop in Abuja where 150 industry professionals received training on the Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA), which promotes a risk-based approach for any company processing personal data. Speaking at the time, NDPC’s National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, said the agency aimed to train 250,000 data protection officers annually, with partners like Mastercard being vital to the initiative. Olatunji now says that the new initiative with the American firm will “deliver real-world solutions that strengthen Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem.” “The Virtual Privacy Academy will play a critical role in empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence to uphold ethical data practices in a rapidly evolving digital world,” he added. The partnership extends beyond internal compliance at Mastercard; the two plan to train the payment firm’s… The post Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub Nigeria’s data protection regulator has joined forces with payments giant Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) to boost data privacy in the country’s financial industry. Under the collaboration, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) will onboard Mastercard’s employees nationwide onto its Virtual Privacy Academy, an education platform for data privacy courses. The courses cover personal data protection, compliance standards for data processing and storage, cybersecurity practices for data handlers, and regulatory obligations for any firm that holds Nigerians’ data. “Privacy is not just a compliance requirement; it’s a core pillar of digital trust. By enrolling all our Nigerian staff in the NDPC Virtual Privacy Academy, we are embedding privacy awareness into the fabric of our operations and supporting Nigeria’s digital rights agenda,” commented Mastercard’s Africa President Mark Elliot. It’s not the first time the two have collaborated on a data privacy initiative. Earlier this year, NDPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard to enhance data protection in the country. The agreement culminated in a workshop in Abuja where 150 industry professionals received training on the Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA), which promotes a risk-based approach for any company processing personal data. Speaking at the time, NDPC’s National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, said the agency aimed to train 250,000 data protection officers annually, with partners like Mastercard being vital to the initiative. Olatunji now says that the new initiative with the American firm will “deliver real-world solutions that strengthen Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem.” “The Virtual Privacy Academy will play a critical role in empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence to uphold ethical data practices in a rapidly evolving digital world,” he added. The partnership extends beyond internal compliance at Mastercard; the two plan to train the payment firm’s…

Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:00
Boost
BOOST$0.11299-1.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+0.69%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004957-1.84%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0107-3.57%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Nigeria, Mastercard boost data privacy; Uganda plans AI hub

Nigeria’s data protection regulator has joined forces with payments giant Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) to boost data privacy in the country’s financial industry.

Under the collaboration, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) will onboard Mastercard’s employees nationwide onto its Virtual Privacy Academy, an education platform for data privacy courses. The courses cover personal data protection, compliance standards for data processing and storage, cybersecurity practices for data handlers, and regulatory obligations for any firm that holds Nigerians’ data.

“Privacy is not just a compliance requirement; it’s a core pillar of digital trust. By enrolling all our Nigerian staff in the NDPC Virtual Privacy Academy, we are embedding privacy awareness into the fabric of our operations and supporting Nigeria’s digital rights agenda,” commented Mastercard’s Africa President Mark Elliot.

It’s not the first time the two have collaborated on a data privacy initiative. Earlier this year, NDPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mastercard to enhance data protection in the country. The agreement culminated in a workshop in Abuja where 150 industry professionals received training on the Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA), which promotes a risk-based approach for any company processing personal data.

Speaking at the time, NDPC’s National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, said the agency aimed to train 250,000 data protection officers annually, with partners like Mastercard being vital to the initiative.

Olatunji now says that the new initiative with the American firm will “deliver real-world solutions that strengthen Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem.”

“The Virtual Privacy Academy will play a critical role in empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence to uphold ethical data practices in a rapidly evolving digital world,” he added.

The partnership extends beyond internal compliance at Mastercard; the two plan to train the payment firm’s partners and vendors across Nigeria to boost data protection compliance in the entire payments space.

Digital payments in Nigeria have surged in recent years, driven by a rise in internet penetration and a thriving fintech sector. Cash crunches and government initiatives—like one that limits weekly cash withdrawals by individuals to $335—have also played a part, drawing even more Nigerians to digital platforms.

According to a report by Mastercard earlier this year, 99% of Nigerian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accept digital payments. Last year, the West African country recorded ₦1.07 quadrillion ($702 billion) in digital payments, an 80% surge year-over-year.

This growth in digital payments has necessitated stronger oversight by the NDPC, resulting in a 15% increase in data protection ecosystem revenue to hit ₦13.8 billion ($9.27 million) last year. NDPC also collected fines worth ₦400 million ($268,800) from companies that violated its policies in 2024 and has pledged to impose even heavier penalties this year.

Uganda to build Africa’s largest AI data center

Meanwhile, a Ugandan company has unveiled plans to build Africa’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) data center as the region targets data sovereignty in the AI era.

Ugandan digital infrastructure company Synectics Technologies says the new center will cost over $1.2 billion and run on 100 megawatts of renewable energy. Its modular design will allow the company to expand it in the future as the market grows and the technology evolves.

The project will be developed on an 80-acre digital city in northern Uganda along the River Nile.

“By digitalizing clean energy through best-in-class infrastructure, we are empowering Africa to control its data backbone responsibly, sustainably, and sovereignly,” commented CEO Oladele Oyekunle.

Despite being home to nearly a fifth of the global population, Africa only hosts 1% of the global data center capacity. This has severely limited the growth of its digital economy and emerging technologies such as AI, which heavily rely on user data. It has also left the continent reliant on Western tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which control this data.

Efforts are being made to change this. In April, Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa announced that he would build the region’s first AI factory in South Africa, partnering with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to deploy its GPUs to train local AI models.

Other firms like India’s Airtel and American payments giant Visa (NASDAQ: V) have also unveiled similar initiatives amid projections of a $3 billion data center market in Africa by the decade’s end.

In order for artificial intelligence (AI) to work right within the law and thrive in the face of growing challenges, it needs to integrate an enterprise blockchain system that ensures data input quality and ownership—allowing it to keep data safe while also guaranteeing the immutability of data. Check out CoinGeek’s coverage on this emerging tech to learn more why Enterprise blockchain will be the backbone of AI.

Watch: Boosting financial inclusion in Africa with BSV blockchain

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/nigeria-mastercard-boost-data-privacy-uganda-plans-ai-hub/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$196.14-3.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7552-2.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016593+0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.2298-0.94%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07359-1.22%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share
Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies. Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality. Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation. Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently [...] The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008617-31.44%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit