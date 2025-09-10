Nigerian Anti-Corruption Agency Chair Warns of Crypto Risks and Calls for Stronger Regulation

The chairman of Nigerian anti-corruption body has issued a stark warning that Nigeria’s financial system is highly vulnerable to large-scale abuse if the country’s cryptocurrency activities remain unregulated. Collaboration for Compliance and Investor Protection Ola Olukoyede, chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), described crypto as a powerful “engine of global innovation and […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.