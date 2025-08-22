Nigeria’s SEC Paves Way for Secure Cryptocurrency Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 09:39
Luisa Crawford
Aug 22, 2025 01:10

Nigeria’s SEC is enhancing Africa’s largest crypto market with innovative regulations and blockchain intelligence, aiming for a secure and trusted ecosystem.



Nigeria's SEC Paves Way for Secure Cryptocurrency Market

Nigeria, ranked second globally in cryptocurrency adoption, is taking significant steps to secure its digital asset ecosystem. According to a report by Chainalysis, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is collaborating with blockchain intelligence experts to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the country’s rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Key Challenges and Opportunities

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of SEC Nigeria, highlighted the dual nature of Nigeria’s crypto adoption. With over 33% of its 220 million citizens engaged in digital assets, mostly under 30, the nation faces both economic potential and significant risks. The digital-native generation’s embrace of cryptocurrencies drives innovation but also exposes vulnerabilities to fraud.

Addressing Financial Losses from Scams

Nigerians have faced severe financial losses due to crypto-related Ponzi schemes, with an estimated 1 trillion naira lost over 25 years. The SEC Nigeria’s ongoing investigation into 79 suspected Ponzi schemes underscores the scale of this issue. Saad Abdulsalam from SEC Nigeria noted the devastating human impact of these scams.

Regulatory Clarity Through Legislation

The Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 marks a pivotal regulatory evolution. Commissioner Bola Ajomale explained how this act, the first upgrade in 18 years, defines crypto assets within securities law and sets standards for licensing, custody, and asset segregation. It introduces penalties for Ponzi schemes and requires comprehensive disclosures for digital asset offerings.

Leveraging Blockchain Analytics

Zakaria Ellaoui from Chainalysis demonstrated the role of blockchain intelligence in combating fraud. By tracing fraudulent activities like the CBEC scam, which defrauded Nigerians of over $300 million in USDT, blockchain analytics help track and recover assets, enhancing transparency and security.

Multi-agency Collaboration

Abdulrasheed Dan-Abu, Head of Fintech and Innovation at SEC Nigeria, emphasized the importance of collaboration among agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. This collective effort is crucial for tackling the cross-border nature of cryptocurrency fraud.

Future Vision for a Safer Ecosystem

The SEC’s approach aims to foster innovation through regulation, enabling trust and distinguishing reputable actors in the market. Nigeria’s strategy of combining regulatory clarity, advanced analytics, and multi-agency collaboration could serve as a model for other markets facing similar challenges.

As Nigeria continues to lead Africa in cryptocurrency adoption, its efforts with Chainalysis represent a significant step toward a secure and transparent ecosystem. This development signals a shift toward accountability and compliance, promising sustainable growth in a fraud-resistant environment.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/nigerias-sec-paves-way-for-secure-cryptocurrency-market

Share Insights

