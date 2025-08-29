Nike to lay off about 1% of corporate staff

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:50
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214225-0.01%
GET
GET$0.009625-0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10352+2.72%
Triathon
GROW$0.04+266.97%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01694+1.19%
Loomlay
LAY$0.01939-10.35%

Nike is planning another round of layoffs as part of CEO Elliott Hill’s efforts to realign the business and get it back to growth, CNBC has learned. 

The cuts will impact less than 1% of Nike’s corporate staff. It’s unclear how many jobs will be impacted. Nike’s EMEA and Converse businesses will not be impacted. 

“As we shared in Q4 earnings, NIKE, Inc. is in the midst of a realignment. The moves we’re making are about setting ourselves up to win and create the next great chapter for NIKE,” the company told CNBC in a statement. “This new formation is built to put sport and sport culture back at the center, to connect more deeply with the athlete and the consumer, and to give us the space to create what only NIKE can.”

Last February, Nike announced plans to lay off 2% of its staff, or more than 1,500 jobs, as part of a broader restructuring. The latest round of layoffs is part of Hill’s efforts to change how teams are structured within the corporation. 

Under former CEO John Donahoe, Nike changed the way its business was segmented. Instead of being divided by sport, it was divided into women’s, men’s and kid’s as part of a broader effort to grow its lifestyle business. 

Some critics say that adjustment was among the reasons that Nike’s innovation pipeline fell apart as the company focused on lifestyle products geared to a wide range of consumers, instead of being directed at athletes. 

A Nike store in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 3, 2025.

Nhac Nguyen | Afp | Getty Images

Hill, a longtime Nike veteran, is now undoing that work so the business is squarely focused on sports and culture. After Hill shared his vision in June, leaders were identified in July to head the new teams, the company said, adding a “small number” of staff will depart as a result of the shifts.

In a memo to staff, Nike said as part of the changes, some staff will take on a new position or level, report to a new manager or join a new team.

Staff will learn if they’re impacted during conversations by Sept. 8. The majority of the new roles will take effect on Sept. 21.

“To make space for these conversations, corporate employees based in an office location in the U.S. and Canada will work remotely next week, unless otherwise informed by your leader,” the memo said.

Since taking the helm of the world’s largest sportswear brand, Hill has been on a mission to reverse an ongoing decline in sales, reignite innovation and win back wholesale partners. 

When announcing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings in June, Nike said it expects its sales and profit declines to moderate in the quarters ahead, indicating the worst is now behind it and the fruits of its turnaround could come sooner than expected. In a call with analysts at the time, Hill hinted at the realignment that’s now starting to materialize. 

“Instead of a men’s, women’s and kids construct, Nike, Jordan, and Converse teams will now come to work every day with a mission to create the most innovative and coveted product, footwear, apparel and accessories for the specific athletes they serve,” said Hill.

Hill said the company would organize into “sport-obsessed teams” which would “drive a relentless flow of innovative product across all three of the brands.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/28/nike-to-lay-off-about-1percent-of-corporate-staff.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano