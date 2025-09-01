Nike vs StockX, quick agreement on NFTs: withdrawal with prejudice and 37 counterfeit pairs at the center of the case

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/01 22:06
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02478-4.13%

Agreement filed on August 29, 2025, in New York and closure of the dispute between Nike and StockX before the anticipated proceedings: the case concludes with dismissal with prejudice of all claims.

The decision remains on record, confirmed by Reuters and court documents related to federal case 1:22‑cv‑00983, which verified the sale of 37 pairs of counterfeit sneakers, a crucial element for the marketplace and brand protection in the digital realm.

It should be noted that the issue is not only legal but also operational.

According to the data collected by our editorial team from the federal docket (1:22‑cv‑00983) and public court documents, the issue of the 37 pairs emerged during the discovery phases and impacted the trial schedule.

Industry analysts note that, following similar rulings, platforms have on average implemented stricter authentication controls within 12–18 months from the public exposure of the litigation, as seen in similar cases discussed in this in-depth analysis.

  • What happened: out-of-court settlement, no hearing, case dismissed with preclusion of new actions on the same facts.
  • Where: at the Federal Court of the Southern District of New York, case file 1:22‑cv‑00983.
  • Why it matters: it sets a practical precedent on how to handle NFTs linked to physical assets and the responsibilities of platforms.

Deal closed in New York: what’s inside

With the filing of the agreement on August 29, 2025, the parties closed the dispute through a dismissal with prejudice, which prevents reopening the same dispute.

The resolution avoided a public verdict, reduced legal costs, and minimized the risk of reputational damage. The economic terms were not disclosed, likely due to confidentiality clauses, a common practice in NFT and intellectual property disputes, as explained in this article.

In this context, the previously scheduled legal proceeding was canceled.

Essential Timeline

  • 2022 – Nike sues StockX for the use of sneaker images in the “Vault” NFT collection.
  • March 2025 – An order by Judge Valerie E. Caproni confirmed the sale of 37 pairs of counterfeit sneakers linked to transactions on the platform; other matters had been deferred to trial.
  • August 29, 2025 – Settlement and dismissal with prejudice in SDNY: the scheduled trial does not take place.

What the provision says

The ordinance recognized liability for the sale of 37 pairs of non-authentic sneakers, which emerged during the checks. Some key aspects remain to be defined, including the use of the trademark in NFTs and potential consumer confusion.

An interesting aspect is that these points did not receive a final judgment, as they were surpassed by the out-of-court settlement. A similar case that delves into the legal profiles of NFTs is available in this analysis.

The controversial issue: NFT-receipts or digital products

The heart of the dispute concerned the nature of the “Vault” NFTs. For Nike, the use of distinctive signs in the tokens produced an unauthorized endorsement effect, potentially misleading about the brand’s actual involvement.

For StockX, however, the NFTs served as digital receipts linked to stored physical goods, tools for traceability and not standalone products.

In the absence of uniform regulatory guidelines, the case shows how platforms must balance information and promotion in the display of third-party trademarks. An in-depth look at NFT regulations is available here.

Impact on Brands and Marketplaces

  • Tighter controls on the supply chain and authentications when NFTs and physical goods are connected.
  • Informative design of digital assets: avoid elements that may suggest a non-existent sponsorship or partnership.
  • Risk management: implement verification logs, audits conducted by third parties, and rapid take‑down procedures in case of counterfeiting.

Recommended Measures for Protecting Intellectual Property in the Digital Space

  • Extend registrations to include digital assets, certifications, and marketplace services.
  • Contractual clauses specific to the use of trademarks, image rights, and usage limits in smart contracts.
  • On-chain watermarking and verification systems that uniquely associate tokens and physical assets.
  • Anti-counterfeiting policy with defined escalation and collaboration with brand protection experts.
  • Due diligence on sellers and creators, with automatic suspension thresholds in case of detected anomalies.

Risks and Responsibilities in the Digital Sneaker Market

The case highlights how a poorly regulated ecosystem can foster counterfeiting, litigation, and increased liability for platforms.

The agreed closure, while avoiding a definitive legal precedent, confirms that intermediation does not exempt from the duty of oversight. In practice, the tolerance threshold for authentication errors is significantly reduced.

What changes today

  • Clearer standards for the connection between NFTs and physical assets: more transparency is needed on ownership, custody, and rights.
  • Supervisory burden for marketplaces: it is now essential to implement pre-screening practices and post-sale checks.
  • Prudent communication: the views and descriptions of digital assets must avoid ambiguous messages about the actual affiliation with the brand.

What remains open

Numerous aspects remain without a definitive ruling: for example, when does an NFT constitute a commercial use of the trademark? What is the boundary of the first sale and how do exemptions apply in the digital realm?

The solution, for now, will be defined case by case and will depend on the processes and interfaces adopted by the platforms. It must be said that the balance between innovation and protection remains delicate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002548-9.48%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

The governor of Texas expressed support for the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act; HyperFND&#39;s official X account was hacked; James Wynn closed his PEPE position, making a cumulative profit of US$25.18 million; Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$212 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 8 consecutive days.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09789-3.59%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003369-3.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/24 17:23
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003368-2.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001561--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

PA Daily | More than 30 members of Congress call on the Department of Justice to investigate Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner; Cetus offers a $5 million reward for hacker clues

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers