The post Nine European banks to launch euro-denominated stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nine major European banks, including ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit, plan to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium has been formed and is headquartered in the Netherlands, where it is seeking a license as an e-money institution supervised by the Dutch Central Bank. Nine European banks announced plans today to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium includes major financial institutions ING, a Netherlands-based multinational bank, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit. The stablecoin launch aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, fully effective since December 2024. Euro stablecoin trading volume has surged recently, reflecting rising institutional adoption amid increased demand for alternatives to USD-pegged assets. Several of the participating banks have recently expanded their digital asset services. UniCredit launched crypto-related investment products linked to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in mid-2025, while Banca Sella launched an internal pilot project in mid-2025 to test custody services for digital assets, including stablecoins, in collaboration with technology provider Fireblocks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/european-banks-euro-stablecoin-launch/ The post Nine European banks to launch euro-denominated stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nine major European banks, including ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit, plan to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium has been formed and is headquartered in the Netherlands, where it is seeking a license as an e-money institution supervised by the Dutch Central Bank. Nine European banks announced plans today to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. The consortium includes major financial institutions ING, a Netherlands-based multinational bank, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, and UniCredit. The stablecoin launch aligns with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, fully effective since December 2024. Euro stablecoin trading volume has surged recently, reflecting rising institutional adoption amid increased demand for alternatives to USD-pegged assets. Several of the participating banks have recently expanded their digital asset services. UniCredit launched crypto-related investment products linked to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in mid-2025, while Banca Sella launched an internal pilot project in mid-2025 to test custody services for digital assets, including stablecoins, in collaboration with technology provider Fireblocks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/european-banks-euro-stablecoin-launch/