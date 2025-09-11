Nine Inch Nails Blocked From A First No. 1 By One Of The Biggest Rock Bands Ever

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:29
Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” rises to No. 2 on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, marking a new career high as the band prepares the Tron: Ares soundtrack. Trent Reznor at the Los Angeles premiere of “Challengers” held at Regency Village Theatre on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

In about a month, Disney will release Tron: Ares, the latest installment in the science-fiction action series. The upcoming film includes a hugely-anticipated soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails. Members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have worked on scoring movies throughout the past decade or so, and have even won multiple Academy Awards — but this project is different: Nine Inch Nails re-formed and is using the celebrated moniker one more for this future blockbuster.

The group almost conquers a Billboard chart for the first time this week with the first single taken from the upcoming Tron: Ares soundtrack album, but misses out on ruling as one of the most successful rock bands in history blocks the duo.

Nine Inch Nails Peaks at No. 2

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be” was released in mid-July and marked a comeback of sorts for Nine Inch Nails. The tune, set to soundtrack Tron: Ares, arrived on multiple Billboard charts and then fell away on some of them, but it has become a win across a number of radio lists as it receives what appears to be strong promotion.

Nine Inch Nails rises from No. 5 to No. 2 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the most competitive radio list focused on rock music.

A New Career High for Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails hit a new career high as “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” becomes one of just two top 10s on that radio list from the band. “Came Back Haunted” peaked at No. 6 in summer 2013. The duo only scored three wins in total on the roster, as “Less Than” stalled at No. 21 in 2017.

Foo Fighters Keep Control of the Summit

Nine Inch Nails are blocked from earning a debut No. 1 on the tally by Foo Fighters. That group leads Rock & Alternative Airplay once again with “Today’s Song.” The surprise single quickly soared to the peak position, and in the 10 frames it has spent on the competitive list, the Foo Fighters cut has dominated for eight.

Additional Top 10 Wins for Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails also scores new top 10 hits on both the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts this frame. “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” lifts from No. 11 to No. 10 on both those rankings. The band has now accrued four top 10 smashes on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list and more than twice as many — nine in total — on the Alternative Airplay tally.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/nine-inch-nails-blocked-from-a-first-no-1-by-one-of-the-biggest-rock-bands-ever/

