The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in an interview with Fox Business that talk of a merger between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is only speculation. He also confirmed that the White House has set 2025 as the target deadline to pass the Market Structure Bill. Is Atkins Merging CFTC and SEC? In the interview, Atkins stated that the two agencies are working closely together as both agencies plan to join a roundtable by the end of the month, on September 29. However, he denied any speculation about a potential merger between the SEC and the CFTC.  He said, “My hands are full right now, and we are working hand in glove right now with the CFTC. People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” Later in his X post, Atkins reiterated that these two agencies need to work together to provide clarity, but he didn’t confirm merging them.  Atkins’ Comments on Market Structure Bill  The SEC Chair also called on lawmakers to accelerate their efforts to pass the crypto market structure bill. He confirmed that the SEC is working with both the House and Senate to provide technical support on securities law and address existing gaps in oversight. He is urging the White House to pass the bill by the end of 2025.  Atkins referred to the GENIUS Act and how it enhanced the crypto framework in the United States. Pushing that further, he said, “It’s important that… The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in an interview with Fox Business that talk of a merger between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is only speculation. He also confirmed that the White House has set 2025 as the target deadline to pass the Market Structure Bill. Is Atkins Merging CFTC and SEC? In the interview, Atkins stated that the two agencies are working closely together as both agencies plan to join a roundtable by the end of the month, on September 29. However, he denied any speculation about a potential merger between the SEC and the CFTC.  He said, “My hands are full right now, and we are working hand in glove right now with the CFTC. People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.” Later in his X post, Atkins reiterated that these two agencies need to work together to provide clarity, but he didn’t confirm merging them.  Atkins’ Comments on Market Structure Bill  The SEC Chair also called on lawmakers to accelerate their efforts to pass the crypto market structure bill. He confirmed that the SEC is working with both the House and Senate to provide technical support on securities law and address existing gaps in oversight. He is urging the White House to pass the bill by the end of 2025.  Atkins referred to the GENIUS Act and how it enhanced the crypto framework in the United States. Pushing that further, he said, “It’s important that…

No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 13:44
Threshold
T$0.01553+0.51%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02438-4.39%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002975-6.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017013+2.29%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00902-2.16%

The post No SEC–CFTC Merger Yet, Says Paul Atkins; Crypto Market Bill Needed by 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in an interview with Fox Business that talk of a merger between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is only speculation. He also confirmed that the White House has set 2025 as the target deadline to pass the Market Structure Bill.

Is Atkins Merging CFTC and SEC?

In the interview, Atkins stated that the two agencies are working closely together as both agencies plan to join a roundtable by the end of the month, on September 29. However, he denied any speculation about a potential merger between the SEC and the CFTC. 

He said, “My hands are full right now, and we are working hand in glove right now with the CFTC. People have been discussing these issues for a long time, and we’re at a point now, especially when we look at the changes in the digital asset area, that it’s really incumbent on the two agencies to work hand in glove.”

Later in his X post, Atkins reiterated that these two agencies need to work together to provide clarity, but he didn’t confirm merging them. 

Atkins’ Comments on Market Structure Bill 

The SEC Chair also called on lawmakers to accelerate their efforts to pass the crypto market structure bill. He confirmed that the SEC is working with both the House and Senate to provide technical support on securities law and address existing gaps in oversight. He is urging the White House to pass the bill by the end of 2025. 

Atkins referred to the GENIUS Act and how it enhanced the crypto framework in the United States. Pushing that further, he said, “It’s important that we have a Market Structure Bill…We want to see this get over the finish line.”

The next step, according to Atkins, is creating a market structure bill that clarifies responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC through coordinated rulemaking. This comment comes as Patrick Witt, executive director of the White House Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, confirmed that he expects the Cingree to pass the bill before the year’s end. 

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/no-sec-cftc-merger-yet-says-paul-atkins-crypto-market-bill-needed-by-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

AlphaPepe scores 10/10 from BlockSAFU, has 1,200+ holders, 85% APR staking, and instant token delivery, making it a strong 100x meme coin candidate.
1
1$0.012077-2.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-1.89%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002269-5.06%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 17:20
Share
Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

CFTC approves stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets, enhancing efficiency and liquidity in financial trading.   The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the use of stablecoins as collateral in U.S. derivatives markets. This move marks a significant shift toward modernizing collateral management in the financial sector. The new initiative allows tokenized assets, […] The post Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.009834-3.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1131-3.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01504-8.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:30
Share
4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

4 Future Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Adopter Should Have an Eye On can determine the future of blockchain investment. Early interest in such projects provides exclusive opportunities until mainstream. The most promising with good fundamentals and growth opportunities includes Lyno AI among them. Why Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token Matter Now The most […] The post 4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27311-4.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-1.89%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-1.61%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 13:34
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

Stablecoins Cleared as Collateral for U.S. Derivatives by CFTC

4 Upcoming Presale Cryptos in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Keep an Eye On – Lyno AI Tops the List

Coinbase, Sony, and Samsung Power $14.6M Boost for Breakthrough Stablecoin Startup Bastion

How ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Addresses Late Star Chance Perdomo, Andre’s Death