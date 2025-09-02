No, September Bitcoin Price Dump is Not Coming: Here’s Why

Key Insights:
- Analysts said the Bitcoin price had already absorbed its expected September sell-off.
- On-chain data showed realized losses were far from past cycle lows.
- Robert Kiyosaki repeated that he bought Bitcoin as a long-term holding and advised the community to follow his path.
Bitcoin analysts said the usual September price dump was unlikely to repeat itself this year.
They pointed to early sell-offs, on-chain data, and investor comments that suggested Bitcoin might rebound instead of facing a sharp decline this month.
Bitcoin Price May Rebound Instead of Falling
It is worth noting that Bitcoin was said to have already front-ran its expected September sell-off.
Notably, the view came from trader Rekt Fencer, who compared the current market to 2017. Then, Bitcoin dipped in the summer but started rising strongly by September.
Fencer posted a chart on August 30, 2025, showing both 2017 and 2025 price movements.
In both cases, the correction came earlier, followed by a rebound. The post gained wide attention online, with traders debating if the same pattern might repeat.
Market data shows that Bitcoin dropped more than 13.75% from its record high of $124,500.
Additionally, by late August 2025, the price stood around $108,407. The fall broke a long-term support line, which raised fears of a deeper correction.
Some analysts warned that the price could drop to $80,000 by the end of the year if support failed.
Others said this drop might be a fakeout, meaning a short-term move below support that later reverses.
They argued that such dips often cleared weak positions before the next rally. In past cycles, Bitcoin had pulled back by similar margins but later regained strength.
The debate showed a split in the market. While some traders expected more losses, others believed Bitcoin had already priced in the usual September weakness.
On-Chain Data Backed a Softer View
Meanwhile, further analysis came from Ali Martinez, who shared on-chain data from CryptoQuant.
The data showed that Bitcoin usually rebounded when traders’ realized losses reached about 12%. At the end of August 2025, losses were only pegged at 0.60%.
This suggested that traders had not reached the heavy loss levels that often marked cycle bottoms.
Martinez posted a chart that tracked realized price against profit and loss margins. It showed that the market was still above the levels where panic selling had happened in the past.
The chart also highlighted how profit and loss margins often lined up with key turning points.
According to the analysis, each time losses went deep, Bitcoin later staged a strong rally.
With current levels far from those lows, Martinez argued that the market might not face heavy selling pressure in September.
This analysis added weight to claims that the major sell-off may have already taken place earlier in the summer.
Traders looking at this data concluded that the market might be steadier than expected.
Robert Kiyosaki Repeated His Bitcoin Price Position
In a separate development, investor and author Robert Kiyosaki also spoke about his stance on Bitcoin.
He said he buys gold, silver, and Bitcoin, but rarely sold them. His comments were part of a wider lesson he shared about holding assets he trusted.
While Kiyosaki did not provide charts or technical details, his message fit into the broader discussion.
His focus was on keeping Bitcoin as a long-term holding rather than reacting to short-term swings amid global economic uncertainty.
His statement came as traders weighed whether to buy during the dip or wait for lower prices. For some, his view supported the idea of holding through volatility.
Bitcoin’s fall below $110,000 brought about debate about whether September would bring further pain. As of writing, the BTC price is trading at $108,441.59.
Some pointed to history and said the worst had passed, as others noted that support levels could still be tested.
Analysts agreed that the coming weeks would be critical for confirming the next direction.
