No Surprise: Strategy Increases BTC Holdings With Another Multi-Million Purchase

Strategy – the company founded by Michael Saylor – has a tradition of announcing Bitcoin purchases at the start of each week and rarely skips that routine.

Just recently, it revealed the acquisition of 525 BTC, worth north of $60 million. The average price of the deal was around $114,562 per coin.

It is important to note that Strategy’s previous buys were much more substantial. Last week, it added almost 2,000 BTC for nearly $220 million, whereas some purchases earlier this year surpassed $1 billion.

Following the latest move, the company increased its total crypto holdings to 638,985 BTC acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per coin. Currently, this is worth over $73 billion, meaning Strategy sits on a whopping profit of north of $25 billion (at least on paper).

The firm started accumulating BTC in the summer of 2020 and has become the biggest corporate holder, surpassing Marathon Digital Holdings and others.

