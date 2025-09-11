Noah Schnapp Talks ‘Stranger Things’ And Being An Entrepreneur Today

Noah Schnapp attends “Got Milk?” 30 Years “Milk Mustache” Real California Icons Event on September 9, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for California Milk Processor Board

He is that sweet face that so many of us have watched grow up before our very eyes, playing Will Byers on the global hit Netflix series, Stranger Things – but these days, actor and entrepreneur Noah Schnapp is expanding beyond his well-known TV persona, as he attaches himself to projects that resonate with him most within his young adulthood today.

Most recently, Schnapp, 20, has teamed up with the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), best known for their 30 years of the iconic “Got Milk?” campaign. The Stranger Things star was out in West Hollywood, California Tuesday night, to celebrate the new photo activation that honors everyday Californians who represent authenticity, pride and resilience.

Speaking with Schnapp on the red carpet during his headlining event, I first wondered what it meant to him to be a part of this pop culture “Got Milk?” campaign in 2025.

Noah Schnapp attends “Got Milk?” 30 Years “Milk Mustache” Real California Icons Event on September 9, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for California Milk Processor Board

Schnapp said, “I’m just honored to be a part of it. It’s definitely an iconic campaign and I love how they’ve re-imagined it, kind of focusing on these real people and not celebrities as they’ve done in the past. I’m just happy to be here.”

Being an entrepreneur, including projects in recent years like TenderFix and To Be Honest (TBH), I was curious what Schnapp finds the most passion in around his own business choices lately.

“Ooh, I have lots of business ideas that I’m always throwing out there. I just love getting to work with the team and build something, and combine my passions into something entrepreneurial. I’m kind of working on something right now, so we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Next, with his entrepreneurial experiences so far in mind, I wondered what is the best advice that he would give to his fellow entrepreneurs today.

Noah Schnapp attends “Got Milk?” 30 Years “Milk Mustache” Real California Icons Event on September 9, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images for California Milk Processor Board

Schnapp said, “I mean, this kind of applies to everything, but just never give up. It’s not easy, but keep going at it if you feel passionate.”

The much-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix on November 26, a beloved story from the Duffer brothers that continues to center around a group of best friends in a small Indiana town during the 1980s who consistently fight off supernatural creatures. With Schnapp having played the character of Will since the series premiered in 2016, I was curious what he is perhaps enjoying more about his career today at 20 years old, compared to how he did so in years past.

(Left to right) Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in “Stranger Things” Courtesy of Netflix

Schnapp said, “I think now I appreciate it all. I think when I was younger, I didn’t understand what anything meant and how special it all was – and now at this age, I’m like – Oh, wow! What we have here is really special, and these relationships are so special and meaningful – and just to hold onto those people for the rest of my life, whereas before, I was like – I’ll see them next year. Now I’m like – No, they’re family.”

As I concluded my conversation with Schnapp, I asked him my signature and original interview question – What would you, Noah, say to Will Byers if you could speak to him after these five Stranger Things seasons, and could give him advice or a warning? What would you say to him, if only you could?

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in “Stranger Things” Courtesy of Netflix

Schnapp said, “Just be yourself. It’s okay. We love you and you are better for it.”