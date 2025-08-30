NodeOps Burns $2.2M Worth $NODE to Elevate its AI-Powered DePIN Future

NodeOps, a decentralized infrastructure powering verifiable compute, has officially entered the burn era in its tokenomics journey. The platform has removed $NODE from circulation, worth more than $2.2 million. This burn is 3% of the total supply, roughly totaling 20,365,011.90 $NODE.

This initiative represents the first milestone in the long-term framework of Dynamic Mint & Burn. The phenomenon is established to empower token holders, ensuring sustainability, transparency, and long-term value.

NodeOps Fosters Transparency, Anchoring Token Burns

The provably irrecoverable Ethereum address has received the tokens, marked as the permanent destination for future $NODE burns. This incentive aims to ensure every reduction in supply and its verifiability, auditability, and alignability with its ecosystem growth. NodeOps anchors on-chain burns to remove reversal or manipulation possibilities. This advancement is set to strengthen the integrity of its tokenomics.

The circulation supply is decreased by 18.02% which is the result of this strategic reduction. This incentive lays the foundation for economic alignment, which will be long-lasting. All future burns will automatically flow to this address as NodeOps generates revenue. This development reduces supply with a cumulative and trackable record.

NodeOps Solidifies AI-Powered DePIN Infrastructure

This burn is more than a symbolic act, considering an economic commitment to sustainability. Co-founder and CEO of NodeOps, Naman Kabra, states, “By permanently removing $2.2M worth of $NODE, we’re proving that value, trust, and transparency belong on-chain — enforced by code. Each burn strengthens the economic backbone of an AI-powered DePIN layer designed to create lasting impact.”

A network of more than 700,000 users is empowered by the NodeOps network. Moreover, the network supports $150M+ in assets under management along with over 89,000 machines and 24,000+ connected providers. The revenue generated by the platform is $4.1M+ that solidifies the platform’s reputation among the top 10 global DePIN projects.

NodeOps officially enters its burn era, which reinforces its mission of creating a transparent, verifiable, and sustainable future. This AI-powered future will encourage tokenomics work with real-world growth.