Northwestern University President Michael Schill Announces Resignation

Schill said he consulted with Northwestern’s board of trustees about the decision to step down, noting he will remain in his role until an interim president is appointed, then go on a sabbatical and return to the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law to teach.

Northwestern University president Michael Schill will step down from his role, according to a Thursday statement, announcing his resignation as the school navigates a $790 million federal funding freeze initiated by the Trump administration over its handling of pro-Palestinian protests last year.

