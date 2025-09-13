Not Bitcoin: Here’s Grayscale Founder’s Bold Crypto Pick

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:03
As reported by Fortune, Grayscale Founder Barry Silbert has revealed his crypto pick aside from Bitcoin. At Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Park City, Utah, Silbert indicated he is betting on something other than Bitcoin, hinting at his newest passion.

“I believe that the next big wave in crypto is going to be the convergence of AI and crypto,” the founder and CEO Digital Currency Group stated.

Silbert has not only shown excitement about the intersection of AI and crypto, but he is also excited about a project called Bittensor, a decentralized marketplace for AI founded by Jacob Steeves, a former Google engineer.

Bittensor, with native cryptocurrency TAO, is the 34th largest cryptocurrency by market cap and currently trades at $351. 

The Grayscale founder’s newly launched company, Yuma, is committed to the Bittensor project and its associated cryptocurrency TAO.

Grayscale news

This week, crypto asset manager Grayscale filed to convert its Chainlink Trust into an exchange-traded fund.

Grayscale has also submitted registration statements for its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust, both of which were filed on Form S-3 as existing vehicles that already report to the SEC.

Separately, Grayscale has filed Form S-1 for the Hedera Trust, marking its initial registration with the SEC on the same day.

In other news, the SEC has pushed back its decision on the Nasdaq’s bid to list the Grayscale Hedera Trust, designating Nov. 12 as the new deadline.

Source: https://u.today/not-bitcoin-heres-grayscale-founders-bold-crypto-pick

