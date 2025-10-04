ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post ‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The DOJ under Pam Bondi demanded Apple take down ICEBlock, while Google pulled down Red Dot citing safety. ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron called the removal a violation of First Amendment rights. Aaron warned that constitutional rights are “being stripped away” and vowed a legal fight. Bowing to federal pressure, Google and Apple yanked two popular apps, ICEBlock and Red Dot, that let users crowdsource reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, citing officer safety after a deadly sniper attack at an ICE field office in Texas. On Thursday, Google and Apple both removed the Red Dot app. Apple also pulled the iOS-specific ICEBlock app after the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi formally demanded its removal. Bondi said in a statement to Fox News that the app “is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs,” and vowed to protect federal law-enforcement officers. Joshua Aaron, creator of ICEBlock, said Apple’s removal blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he told Decrypt. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer and the lead singer of the rock band Stealing Heather, released ICEBlock in April. In July, as ICE operations ramped up across the United States, ICEBlock went viral after being called out by Bondi, who called it a tool for “signaling to criminals where our federal officers are.” Aaron said Apple has not reached out to him or given him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute… The post ‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The DOJ under Pam Bondi demanded Apple take down ICEBlock, while Google pulled down Red Dot citing safety. ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron called the removal a violation of First Amendment rights. Aaron warned that constitutional rights are “being stripped away” and vowed a legal fight. Bowing to federal pressure, Google and Apple yanked two popular apps, ICEBlock and Red Dot, that let users crowdsource reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, citing officer safety after a deadly sniper attack at an ICE field office in Texas. On Thursday, Google and Apple both removed the Red Dot app. Apple also pulled the iOS-specific ICEBlock app after the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi formally demanded its removal. Bondi said in a statement to Fox News that the app “is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs,” and vowed to protect federal law-enforcement officers. Joshua Aaron, creator of ICEBlock, said Apple’s removal blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he told Decrypt. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer and the lead singer of the rock band Stealing Heather, released ICEBlock in April. In July, as ICE operations ramped up across the United States, ICEBlock went viral after being called out by Bondi, who called it a tool for “signaling to criminals where our federal officers are.” Aaron said Apple has not reached out to him or given him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute…

‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:09
RWAX
APP$0.0008611+5.14%
COM
COM$0.004717+9.06%
Overtake
TAKE$0.28702+6.75%
RedStone
RED$0.2968+2.23%
Polkadot
DOT$2.632+0.72%

In brief

  • The DOJ under Pam Bondi demanded Apple take down ICEBlock, while Google pulled down Red Dot citing safety.
  • ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron called the removal a violation of First Amendment rights.
  • Aaron warned that constitutional rights are “being stripped away” and vowed a legal fight.

Bowing to federal pressure, Google and Apple yanked two popular apps, ICEBlock and Red Dot, that let users crowdsource reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, citing officer safety after a deadly sniper attack at an ICE field office in Texas.

On Thursday, Google and Apple both removed the Red Dot app. Apple also pulled the iOS-specific ICEBlock app after the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi formally demanded its removal. Bondi said in a statement to Fox News that the app “is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs,” and vowed to protect federal law-enforcement officers.

Joshua Aaron, creator of ICEBlock, said Apple’s removal blindsided him.

“The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he told Decrypt. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.”

Aaron, a software developer and the lead singer of the rock band Stealing Heather, released ICEBlock in April. In July, as ICE operations ramped up across the United States, ICEBlock went viral after being called out by Bondi, who called it a tool for “signaling to criminals where our federal officers are.”

Aaron said Apple has not reached out to him or given him a chance to appeal the decision.

“Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute of their day,” he said. “They just gave me a letter that said we received information from law enforcement that your app is targeting or harming law enforcement officials.”

Aaron compared ICEBlock to mainstream navigation tools like Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze.

“To somehow say that ICEBlock is doing anything different than that is ridiculous,” he said.

Federal pressure intensifies

Apple’s removal came after Bondi’s DOJ formally asked for the app to be pulled, citing officer safety.

“We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store,” Apple told Fox News.

Google echoed that sentiment with its removal of Red Dot, going so far as to suggest to 404 Media that ICE agents are a “vulnerable group.”

“ICEBlock was never available on Google Play, but we removed similar apps for violations of our policies,” a Google spokesperson told Decrypt. The spokesperson, who said that the federal government did not reach out to the search giant, said the Red Dot app was removed due to “high risk of abuse” and rules around user-generated content.

On September 24, a sniper attack at an ICE facility in Dallas killed one detainee and injured two others. Authorities said the suspect was aiming for ICE officers and had searched his phone for tracking apps, including ICEBlock, before opening fire.

Aaron called the takedown a “First Amendment violation,” and said he plans to fight it in court and in the media.

“This is not some app taken down from the App Store; this is a tech company removing something that is clearly a First Amendment-protected app,” he said. “There’s nothing illegal about developing it. There’s nothing illegal about using it. They are now deciding what you can and cannot use on a device that you own.”

He also rejected Google’s description of ICE agents as a “vulnerable group.”

“They gave $170 billion to create their own paramilitary force in this country,” he said. “To say they’re in danger is laughable at best.”

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Decrypt.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342912/nothing-illegal-ice-tracking-app-legal-action-apple-removal

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,376.10
$103,376.10$103,376.10

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,392.91
$3,392.91$3,392.91

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3052
$2.3052$2.3052

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.83
$160.83$160.83

+0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0628
$1.0628$1.0628

-2.06%