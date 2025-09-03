Novak Djokovic Dispatches Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz Up Next In Drive For 25

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the first set against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their Men’s Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

In order to win a record 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic will likely have to go through the Nos 4, 2 and 1 players in the world in the final three rounds of the US Open.

The 38-year-old Serbian legend checked the first obstacle off his list by defeating No. 4 Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American man and last year’s runner-up, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in a 3-hour, 24-minute quarterfinal Tuesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No. 7 Djokovic was playing in his 64th major quarterfinal and improved to 14-0 at the US Open in that round, and 11-0 overall against Fritz.

The American saved two match points serving at 4-5 in the fourth before double-faulting on the third match point and then walking to net to shake Djokovic’s hand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Taylor Fritz of the United States celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men’s Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Now comes another epic showdown with No. 2 Alcaraz in the semifinals on Friday. Should he win that, world No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner could await in Sunday’s final.

“Does the great Novak Djokovic have one more major in him? Hit 25 and be forever regarded as the greatest ever,” John McEnroe said on air. “Or will he be?”

Djokovic is 5-3 against Alcaraz, but they are tied at 2-2 in majors. Djokovic leads 3-0 on hardcourts.

Alcaraz, 22, can regain the world No. 1 if he wins the title.

“The No. 1 is there but I’m trying not to think so much about it,” Alcaraz said after his straight-sets win over No. 20 Jiří Lehečka.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts in the third set against Jiri Lehecka of Czechia during their Men’s Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Alcaraz hasn’t dropped a set en route to the semifinals and has won 68 of 69 service games. He is the youngest man to reach a major semifinal without dropping a set since Rafa Nadal in 2008 and the youngest to do it at the U.S. Open since Jim Courier at the U.S. Open in 1991.

Alcaraz said he planned to prepare for the semifinal by playing some golf in the next two days. Masters champion Rory McIlroy was on hand to see him earlier in the tournament and former Masters champ Sergio Garcia was at his match Tuesday.

“A hundred percent,” he said. “This is something that’s working well so why I should change that routine. Every day off, I try to play some golf.”

He said he has a “really difficult round” Wednesday against Garcia, and will have to discuss with him how many strokes Garcia will have to give him.

“Between 10-15 shots, I think it’s gonna be great,” he said. “I’m not that good, Sergio, so come on.”

While Alcaraz will play golf, Djokovic is expected to rest, recover and practice as he bids for No. 25.

“That would be the all-timer for him,” McEnroe said.