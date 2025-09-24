Nubila Network co-founder Toby discussed the on-chain perception layer of physical world data at KBW

PANews reported on September 24 that according to official news, Toby, co-founder of Nubila, a global distributed physical data network, attended Korea Blockchain Week and participated in the roundtable discussion of dAI Day - AI at Scale: The Battle for Next-Gen Infrastructure.

During the panel, Toby shared Nubila's latest vision: to build a physical-world data perception layer for AI and decentralized finance. Through a globally distributed sensor network, Nubila transforms real-world data such as weather, air quality, and solar radiation into verifiable and settleable on-chain intelligence, providing a trusted data infrastructure for prediction markets, weather derivatives, and AI applications.

As the former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of The Weather Company and Weather Underground, Toby has extensive experience in hyperlocal weather and community building. He pointed out that Nubila is bringing hyperlocal real-time data to the blockchain, becoming an important bridge connecting the physical world and the autonomous economy.