Number of Ethereum (ETH) Whales Is Declining: But According to Analysts, This Is Not a Bad Thing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:37
Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has analyzed the latest on-chain data from the Ethereum (ETH) market. According to Wedson’s analysis, the number of Ethereum whales is declining. While the price of ETH is rising, both the total amount of holdings and the share of these large addresses in the supply are decreasing daily.

Wedson argues that this situation shouldn’t be interpreted as a “bearish sign.” Recalling that historical data shows a similar pattern for Bitcoin, the analyst stated, “The real price movements are driven not by whales, but by mid-sized investors, or ‘sharks.’”

According to the analysis, wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH on the Ethereum side fall into the “shark” category. Wedson noted that these addresses have been making aggressive purchases recently, and that a total of 4.4 million ETH has been added to wallets in this group since April.

Wedson noted that most large wallets are linked to exchanges or long-term investors, and some assets may even reside in forgotten or inaccessible wallets. However, the active activity of shark addresses plays a key role in determining market price dynamics.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/number-of-ethereum-eth-whales-is-declining-but-according-to-analysts-this-is-not-a-bad-thing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
